Scattered considerations after Sevilla-Juventus (2-1 aet) — Sportellate.it

The Sanchez Pizjuan law still applies to reward Sevilla. In the end, Juventus must look for the faults within themselves.

– Sevilla again manages to win a Europa League final, where they will face Roma, in an evening that is surprising is an understatement. The link between this competition and this team is inexplicable, driven by a very hot Sanchez Pizjuan from the first to the last minute. Ironically, it was a former Giallorossi who scored the decisive goal in extra time for the seventh Andalusian final;

– Massimiliano Allegri’s team tonight he has many things to recriminate. Gained the lead in the second half with Vlahovic, after suffering due more to the weather than to the technical plays of Mendilibar’s team, he trusts his defensive organization too much and collects the draw when he seemed to be in control of the match. The draw is from another former Serie A player, Suso. Substitutes in this game make the difference;

– If there are any faults to be pinned on tonight’s single game, we need to go and look for them in the eleven (plus substitutes) players on the pitch. It’s Frederick Church this evening having to carry the cross on his shoulders. His error on the ball causes Sevilla to equalize, his weak shot before the Andalusian overtake, and also wastes a great opportunity in the second extra period. If an infinite number of balls are played in 120′, it is equally true that some weigh more than others;

– If you want to talk about technical issues this evening, it must be said that by dint of wanting to push a questionable defensive concept to extremes, sometimes heaven will make you pay. Yet it is an evening in which Juventus manage to create more chances than usual, like Kean’s post or Di Maria’s serious mistake in the first half. Then when the forces would have failed, with a team like Sevilla “gassed” by the home crowd, there was a reassuring haul of goals to arrive. Instead, at the end of the day there’s even Szczesny to thank for tonight’s game-saving interventions, and a sumptuous Danilo despite the defeat;

– Comes out like an old refrain now the word failure: not reach the final, is it, for Juventus? After the bad Champions League, given the value of the squad, reaching at least the final was a must, without ifs and buts. But there will be time to evaluate a season without trophies, agonic and of which there is very little to remember. And part of the assessment will also be on Massimiliano’s future Allegri.