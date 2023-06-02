Scattered considerations after Seville-Rome (5-2 dcr) — Sportellate.it

Rome fails to defeat its destiny. Sevilla have a paranormal relationship with this cup.

– For days a climate of feverish expectation had enveloped Rome, in the spasmodic expectation of 21. Tadorned the dream of a great European Cup, 33 years after the last (and only) final of the Europa League lost against Inter and almost 40 after the incredible hoax against Liverpool at the Olimpico. It took more than three hours of competitive battle to decree that the scarves should be placed on the wardrobes to collect dust, that it was not a time for carousels and joy, but only for screams left broken. They were in between 147 minutes of hard, intense, sometimes ugly but never boring gameplay. There was the illusion of the prodigal son’s advantage, two miracles by Bono, a ball slipped by Ibanez from a few meters away, a lot of uproar and inevitable controversy. When Chris Smalling, in the 26th minute of the second overtime (!) hit the crossbar, the darkest omens began to take over and punctually materialized in the cruelest of lotteries, the penalty shootout;

– Roma-Sevilla was a match between two teams that play a kind of football that many would define as “vintage”: low center of gravity, solidity and focus on restarts and the immediate search for verticality for Roma; profusion of overlaps on the front and cross chains also from the trocar for the Andalusians. Mourinho puts in the best 11 from the start – including Dybala, despite his aches and pains – and the move is repaid by an almost perfect first half, with 40′ in which we saw the best version of his Roma, able to dominate the Sevilla with and without the ball. In the second half the center of gravity drops too much and after 10′ Mancini’s unfortunate own goal arrives. The Giallorossi cashed in but didn’t collapse, clinging to the game tooth and nail and without conceding much to their opponents. Opportunities arrive, even in a somewhat casual way, and with them the feeling of having really touched this cup, but without being able to lift it;

– Matic plays yet another game as a midfield professor, towering over the pitch and even outside, when he tries to console Dybala by saying “that’s football”. To steal the man of the match palm is another ex United, Chris Smallingmagnet for every cross rained into his penalty area and absolute leader able to improve the performance of those next to him. What was sensationally missing was the impact of the substitutes, first of all Wijnaldum, who from the 68th minute took the place of a Dybala at the end of his strength. A fish out of water, invisible in the plots of the match and with an attitude and body language capable of irritating even the most calm of fans. Mancini and Ibanez have the wrong penalties on their conscience, but tonight they have little to reproach themselves for, after all, as De Gregori sang “it’s not by these details that you judge a player”. The fact that two central defenders showed up from the penalty spot in their first ever 11-metre shot – one of whom with a split lip – should rather make us reflect on those who have not had the courage to take on certain responsibilities, even more so if endowed with greater technical qualities;

– Sevilla have a decidedly paranormal relationship with the Europa League, which goes beyond even the 7 victories in the 7 finals played which have transformed it into a sort of monopoly. The way in which Sevilla have gone forward is also incredible, with a mystique that recalled Real’s journey in the last Champions League, in the midst of the worst season for many years now. Just think of the quarter-final in Manchester, dominated far and wide by Ten Hag’s team but finished 2-2 thanks to two own goals in the Cesarini area. A mystique that in the end also broke the record of Josè Mourinho, who up to now had played 5 European finals, winning them all. Roma gave the impression of being even more solid;

– It was the Portuguese coach himself who created the narrative of the winner, of the importance of the trophies and of the results, so this time he has to defend himself against his own game. From the glacial point of view of the results, Roma didn’t hit their seasonal goal, that of the return to the Champions League, which would have given relief to the corporate coffers tested by expenses above the yield on the field and the possibilities. It is equally true that, both on a technical level and in terms of market valuations, few players can boast of improvements during this two-year period. While not loving the aesthetics of Mourinho’s game, however, one cannot close one’s eyes to the growth that the team has shown under many intangible but often decisive aspects, primarily on a mental level. The European path in these 2 seasons has been exciting, at times moving, and has created a bond with the fans that has few equals in recent history. There will be time to wonder about his future and that of the team. In Rome today there is a surreal silence.