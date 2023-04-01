Jannik Sinner is back after two years to play in the Miami 1000 final at the end of a fantastic challenge. This time Medvedev is waiting for him, winning the Russian derby with Kachanov.

– The feeling of experiencing the construction of a new contemporary classic live and participating in its writing, albeit in the guise – probably pajamas – of a distant and nocturnal witness, accompanies us from the first moment and we enjoy it to the fullest , starting from the warm-up, from the warm public setting but above all from the exhausting opening game to serve, held tight with nails and bearer of a clear and round message: you have to always push and push everything, possibly dusting the lines of the field. And so, just when we have sadly archived the Fedal, we are ready to observe the dawn with shining eyes, aware that the past does not come back by definition but that the future is not bad at all and it is not far away, in fact it is already present. For the record, the Pero is produced generously in a “Sinnaraz” quite unlistenable but it is to say that, apart from any cloying rhetoric, these two are really tough, really beautiful on the court, really electric and romantic, in short, tennis is safe;

– Answer is the new service. Assuming that from the first fifteen it is difficult to remain seated on the sofa, there is a point in the third game in which Carlos stages all the wonderful and omnipotent violence of his tennis, and it is an almost bare dynamic, stripped of all useless frills: Jannik’s external serve, the Spaniard takes flight and shoots a backhand down the line that is printed on the right corner like an ineluctable sentence. This thunderbolt actually illuminates one of the few easy partials for the batter, but it clearly shows that putting in as much prime as possible and also well loaded is a necessary and not sufficient condition to save yourself from the blender that occupies the other half of the field – and the concept is reciprocal. Jannik was the first to materialize the threat by snatching the break to escape 4-1 but the feeling of danger for those who serve will accompany us – rightly so – throughout the match;

– In the central phase of the first set we witness the comeback of the Iberian, in a frame of balance seasoned with endless exchanges and clamorous recoveries on both sides, long and multifaceted points like Swaro’s nesting dollsvski that contain thousands of parallel and alternative realities. Among these there is perhaps also the point of the tournament, a moving poem won by Jannik destined to colonize the highlights for months. On balance, however, Alcaraz goes to serve for the set at 6-5 and, thanks to a bad mistake on goal by Jannik (one of the few), reaches the set point but wastes it with a double fault. The game gets complicated and in the end a volley that goes out on the net makes us cheer like crazy in the night, even if the tiebreak will be a mystical journey of unspeakable suffering. Too bad that two unfortunate mistakes by Jannik decide it, who in an amen —thwart the minibreak won and send the set to the archive – a set played great by both, stained just a little in the crucial phases;

– Il partial second, after the initial blaze which is worth 2-0, seems marked by the physical difficulties of Jannik who gets himself back together and then suffers conspicuously, so much so that the requiems and the laconic autopsies are already being prepared. However, the funeral march suddenly stops on four all, when the break is made by Jannik – those answers in the strings are not always manageable – then he doesn’t tremble and brings the match to the third, embellishing the

closing game with a cinematic backhand passer down the line that makes the lucky ones still awake jump very high. It’s a dirty, ugly and bad set, won with nerves, heart and head, in short, that famous mentality that we’ve always seen in his eyes. We go to the third, we don’t know exactly how, but we go to the third;

– Carlitos disappears for a Tsitsipassian toilet break while Jannik keeps moving so as not to end up petrified and it’s good because the magic moment continues: a short ball from the Spaniard goes out into the net and Jannik starts launched for the third time. Now it’s Carlos who complains of some aches and pains – probably cramps – but he goes on with that subtle break away; the race is still long, it’s up to Jannik to try to shorten it. The Spaniard is good at overcoming the crisis without further damage, he stays in the slipstream at 3-2 and gets the ball for the counterbreak, Jannik cancels it with a winning second and approaches the banner. It is clear that the game will not come by itself, so Sinner tries again in response in a grumpy and almost neurotic game in which Carlitos scores two double faults and then shoots an anomalous forehand into the corridor: 5-2 heavy for the San Candido red . Here comes the ace that brings two Matchpoints, then it’s a cross forehand that closes the masterpiece: two years later, Sinner returns to the final in Miami. He deservedly wins a game that is only half as good but sweet as cotton candy at the same time. Jannik has tamed the beast with his own weapons, now Medvedev awaits him, never beaten so far (5-0), a technical puzzle that we can’t wait to decipher.

