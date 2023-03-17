Fiorentina arrives in the quarterfinals of the Conference, allowing themselves a thrill but reiterating their overwhelming superiority.

– On a pitch that brings to mind the quagmire of a Spartak Moscow-Inter match at the end of the 90s, where the phenomenon Ronaldo raged, Fiorentina closes the round of 16 issue easily even with a shiver along the way. In addition to access to the quarter-finals, the 4-1 in Sivas also earned the Viola their sixth consecutive victory between the championship and the cup, continuing a period of great confidence that is seeing the many tactical and physical problems resolved at the beginning season;

– Thrill was Sivasspor’s surprise lead, which strikes in the 35th minute with Yeşilyurt. Beautiful convergence of the winger and precise conclusion at the far post, with a soft Fiorentina in countering him and surprised by the quality of the execution. The Turkish team, despite the conspicuous technical limitations, leads a good game up to the lead at least in terms of forward pressure, also playing a lot on the environmental aspects, although struggling to create great dangers up to the goal;

– The goal conceded shook the Viola, who were absent for most of the first half. An acceleration by Gonzalez is enough to propitiate the goal by Cabral one minute from the gong. Decisive paw of the Brazilian (magical moment, 7 goals in the last 8 games), who puts the Viola back on track before the break and avoids dangerous mental complications for his team;

– In fact, the only real danger for Fiorentina could only be Fiorentina itself. Sivasspor, especially in the second half, proved to be (or confirmed) a totally inadequate opponent for the caliber of the Tuscans, no longer managing to draw even 1-1 to bring enough pressure to put the Italian team in difficulty. Milenkovic’s doubling in the 62nd minute then closed the game: from there the Viola spread (first own goal, then Castrovilli’s return to goals after more than a year), while the Turks fell back on a few too many kicks and a long series of amnesias and defensive messes;

– The test wasn’t the convincing one but Fiorentina’s only objective was to go through, and it was fully achieved. Waiting for a championship where the standings still leave everything open, the Viola savor Europe and seriously begin aiming for the big target, the final in Prague on 7 June.

