Di Maria and little else.

– Minute 56: Nzola enters La Spezia in place of a lively but confusing Agudelo. Minute 59: “Fideo” Di Maria enters the black and white ranks for Moise Kean. In some ways, the game is decided here. Spalla and Lorieri’s team, which seemed to have a damned need for a first striker capable of realizing the good things he was building at that juncture of the game, ended up giving a more manageable point of reference to the black and white defense. Conversely, Juventus, with the entry of Of Maria find that technical leader capable of giving unpredictability to the offensive maneuver, receiving continuity between the lines and being decisive. It will be the Argentine himself, just ten minutes after his entry onto the pitch, who will close the match with a finely crafted goal, giving Juventus three not too deserved points;

– Not too deserved yes, why it was Spezia who kept the ball in the game and made themselves more dangerous during the match. From start to finish, the players from La Spezia have tried with dribbling, quality and ideas. In the last thirty meters however, too many inaccuracies and wrong choices by the boys from Spalla, who also pay for the great evening of Very, author of a sensational save on Gyasi and other good interventions. For Allegri it’s three golden points and yet another clean sheet (which never hurts), but from the point of view of the game today’s game remains an important step backwards compared to the latest, albeit not exciting, more convincing performances;

– Said of a super Perin and the usually decisive Di Maria – systematically the MVP of the bianconeri for a month and a half – in Juve they play two solid and noteworthy matches Alex Sandro e Rabiot. If the umpteenth performance of substance from the Frenchman, truly a man everywhere in the Juventus midfield, is not surprising, tonight it is right to highlight the 90 minutes put on display by Alex Sandro: clean, concrete, without failure. A rarity that must make his coach happy and bode well for the continuation of the season. Also good performances by Kean and Kostic;

– At Juve there is clearly no shortage of negative notes, among which it stands above all the umpteenth impalpable proof of Paredes. 45 unwatchable minutes, forcing Allegri to make an immediate substitution and to reflect on how much the Argentine born in 1994 can really give to the black and white cause. Slow, awkward, with a careless attitude on the pitch that almost borders on indifference. Objectively, at this moment, Leandro Paredes doesn’t deserve to take the field and play for Juventus FC. Vlahovic is also badtotally detached from the black and white game up to the entrance of Fideo and too little lucid afterwards;

– Spezia can be said to be satisfied with the proposed performance, but to save themselves they will need to have clearer ideas and less anxiety sills, without however distorting the good built. They steal the eye tonight Recafor leg and desire to affect, e Nikolau which keeps Vlahovic at bay without too many problems. Shomurodov’s goal begins to fail like air.

The article Scattered considerations post Spezia-Juventus (0-2) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

