Scattered considerations after Spezia-Milan (2-0) – Sportellate.it

Milan does not wake up from the nightmare: Spezia wins at the Peak, who returns to hope for salvation.

– Many, too many talks about an – improbable – comeback in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal. The game to winhowever, Milan had it at hand and it was tonight at the Peak. The opportunity to take advantage of the draw at Lazio and the away defeat by Atalanta is too tempting to almost secure a place in the Champions League next year. And instead we saw the same Milan of the last month, in particular against Cremonese and Salernitana. A Milan that can’t be watched at times which is earning the title of “worst year of an Italian champion team”. All – or perhaps – because of that dream called the Champions League which, for the more lucid, has almost always seemed impossible to achieve, even more so since Wednesday. A Milan really too bad to be true, that in three weeks it could derail an entire project;

– Often inaccurate in the last pass, Pioli’s men seemed for a long time lost in managing the ball from the trocar upwards. The worst news, however, is that the physical condition, in the decisive phase of the year, seems dramatic. In addition to Tonali, lately the only player to believe it, Milan seems to be full of mentally and physically exhausted players. It follows that, even today, the departments seemed completely disconnected, especially in the non-possession phase. An objectively lost team who also seems to have lost faith in his leading man;

– Simple for the occasion fielded a 442 which became 352 in reconquest. Definitely a form more congenial to the quality of their players compared to the improbable 433 of the latest releases. The team, probably also facilitated by the indolence of the opponents, immediately proved to be well placed on the field. The key to success was the midfield shirt fielded by Semplici, who, with Ampadu, Esposito, Bourabia and Ekdal, wrapped up the entire Rossoneri trocar, which was already not very inspired in itself. The newfound presence of Nzola, then, was a godsend. The Angolan today returned to take the entire La Spezia attack on his shoulders, winning every physical duel and allowing the team to gain fundamental meters to put pressure on Milan. The best news of this season finale for La Spezia fans is Mbala Nzola;

– One of the biggest mistakes of the Milan management was to think they could still count on Rebic as an offensive wildcard. Encouraged by the brace on August 13 against Udinese, Maldini and his associates believed that the Croatian could still be the perfect deputy for Giroud or Leao. Nothing more wrong. Between physical ailments and insufficient performance, Rebic turned out to be the man down in this Milan, which, also due to the indolence of Origi and De Ketelære, found itself for a season without any offensive alternative. At the end of the year, it will be a duty for the owners to make assessments from a technical and managerial point of view;

– It was basically an inside/out match for both teams. Spezia to play for their stay in Serie A, Milan to play for access to the next Champions League, regardless of what happens in the semifinals. The hosts, driven by their fans, won by playing an intelligent and courageous game, often controlling the ball in the game. Three points that bring the eagles paired against Hellas Verona at 30 and only two points from Lecce at 32. The next appointment, as in the best thrillers, will see Lecce and Spezia in frontand to play what will probably be the last slot to remain in Serie A. For the Milan it’s the middle of the night: remaining at 61 points, he must beware of the return of Roma in order not to sink out of any European competition next season.