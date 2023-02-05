Little to report from the Serie A lunch match, during which we witness yet another victory for Napoli. Spalletti’s team now, rather than counting the points in the standings, is counting the days left to the end like a long count-down.

– Ready go and Spezia starts very strong, looking in a very high and asphyxiating pressure the weapon to counter the opponents, towards which all the favors of the prediction hang. Their pressure allows to sharpen it, currently deployed as left midfielder, to show off with a couple of interesting plays, but frankly little else: situations that have really made Meret’s shirt sweat have not been seen. Shirt that remains dry today, almost ready to be reused without going through the washing machine;

– This because frankly, it doesn’t take much for Napoli to take measures and conquer, as planned, the control of the balloon and of the operations. At the end of the first half the Azzurri record more than 70% ball possession, given that it makes the territorial domain of the Neapolitans tangible. However the goal does not come: overcoming the wall of La Spezia is more difficult than expected, despite the abundance of opportunities. The narrow lines of the Ligurians remove the field and play from the Azzurri, who manage to sting only when the exteriors are turned on: if on the right this rarely happens, thanks to a not particularly inspired Lozano, on the left acts the Georgian Kvaratskhelia, today in one of those days in which, as a great basketball fan, is inspired by the Globetrotters, and how they dispense show and play with a disarming simplicity for all the others, who are like him professional footballers and yet they seem decidedly distant worlds…;

– Spezia-Napoli, after the first fraction, seems to have channeled the tracks of the classic match which would have been unlocked only by a feat, positive or negative, of an individual: unfortunately for Spezia, a few seconds of the second half are enough for Reca to perform a Thursday night five-a-side ingenuity in the after-work club, effectively giving away the penalty that puts Napoli ahead. Reca, however, consoles himself, because he is not alone: ​​a few minutes later is his compatriot Dragowski to definitively extinguish the last hopes of his team with a meaningless exit that rewards Osimhen’s header;

– As usual we find ourselves, once again, talking about him, a tank that is literally crumbling the entire Serie A under its feet: in fact, for Victor Osimhen the adjectives that are limited to the human nature of things are over. Even today, even though some mistakes – albeit son of the excessive generosity with which he lives the matches – he has committed, still somehow manages to put his signature, further taking off in a scorer ranking that sees him looking down on everyone with a discreet safety distance, even without the help of penalty kicks;

– The domination of Osimhen goes hand in hand with that of Naples, whose championship victories no longer represent news, but an inevitable event like the rains in November or the summer heatwave. A team that now not only dominates the championship, but it almost seems to strangle him like a boa constrictor, just like his players do in the offensive phase against the defenses that stand in front of him. out of rhetoric, and even considering that there are still 17 races at the end, more than a championship this looks like a triumphal marchand the matches more than exams to pass than mere slips of paper to detach from the calendar in a hypothetical count-down which, after 33 long years, seems to be seeing its end.