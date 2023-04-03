Under the rain at Termas di Rìo Hondo Marco Bezzecchi won his first MotoGP race. Fall for Bagnaia, Morbidelli takes center stage again.

– “Marco Bezzecchi, you’re at MotoGP race winner!”. This is probably how the team radio between driver and team principal on the wall would have gone. We witnessed the first ever victory in MotoGP, twenty-sixth Italian in the top class. The pilot who grew up at the VR46 Academy, moreover, chose the most heroic scenario to put this important stamp, that wet asphalt that so many riders fear. A week ago he had promised a real tussle to his friend Bagnaia, ruler of the Portimao GP. Bezzecchi, on the other hand, preferred to do something else, immediately taking the lead in the race and finishing with almost 10 seconds of advantage on the second place. It took a year of adjustment to be able to win a race but the qualities of the Rimini rider were already known from the lower categories. We are facing a great driver, who at the dawn of his 24 years can become the brightest certainty of Italian motorcycling;

– To make matters worse, Bezzecchi at the end of the race he also leads the standings of the Drivers’ World Championship with 50 points. The good news for Bagnaia, who still remains the favorite to win the title, is that even his main rivals aren’t doing much better than him. With Bastianini and Marquez out, even the Aprilias and Quartararo don’t shine, always remaining far from the podium. Perhaps, indeed, above all for this i 20 points from today’s second place would have been oxygen in preparation for Austin and Europe, where the scenarios will completely change. Yamaha, Aprilia and Honda will certainly develop the bike and these golden opportunities rarely happen, especially when the number of direct opponents is so high. Lesson learned again, therefore, for Bagnaia, who for now is forced to chase after his friend Bezzecchi;

– It made an effect to see again (and finally) Franco Morbidelli among the leading riders. The arrival of the sprint race gave us hope for the race and the news of the rain, paradoxically, fueled our expectations. Because Morbidelli, in his year as vice world champion, had proven to be an excellent driver even in the wet. Quartararo’s fluctuating results, however, make us think how unlikely it is that his Yamaha has once again become a reliable travel companion, but the hope of having found a rider remains alive in our hearts. We cannot, therefore, sing definitively of victory but this double fourth place by Franco Morbidelli, after two very difficult years, remains one of the best news of the weekend;

– Pecco has fallen for it again, in every sense. The crash while he was solidly in second position, as soon as the adrenaline from overtaking Marquez had subsided, recalls the nightmares of the past. After the first part of last year’s season, made up of crashes and placements that weren’t up to par, Pecco had found a phenomenal continuity, which had made him world champion at the end of the year. Place when you can’t dominate, win (or win big) when you have the chance. Today Bagnaia took a step back, despite the fact that it is sacrosanct to concede that driving in the wet is not for everyone. The crash, however, is a sin resulting from ancient vices but the classification, already inexorable, is there to remind the reigning world champion that, in addition to dominating the races, one must above all know how to manage them;

– Who knows if a customer bike might be able to win the World Championship this year. Currently, in fact, Marco Bezzecchi is leading the championship standings, who on Sunday tames the Ducati customers Mooney VR46. The limp of the Japanese manufacturers and the Knock out remedied by Bastianini during the first weekend make the customer riders the first opponents of Bagnaia. Bezzecchi, Marquez, Marini, Martìn and Zarco appear to be credible and difficult opponents to beat. The level of the riders on the grid this year is of an unprecedented level, also considering Aprilia and KTM as very serious competitors. The feeling, however, that a customer company can undermine the officers in the conquest of the final victory is more alive than ever.