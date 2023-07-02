Scattered considerations after the Austrian GP — Sportellate.it

In Austria Verstappen annihilated everyone. Leclerc is on the podium with a recovering Ferrari. Down Aston Martin and Mercedes.

– Our first thought goes to Dilank Van’T Hoff, eighteen year old Dutch driver fatally involved in an accident during an F3 regional European Championship race held in Spa. Under the downpour, the MP Motorsport driver, after a first collision, was hit by the innocent Fitzgerald who was passing on the straight and was unable to to notice the presence of the colleague. An accident very similar to the last one involving Anthoine Hubert in Formula 2 in 2019. Motorsport is dangerous, there’s no point in going around it. The insiders are aware of it and the fans are aware of it. Safety on the track, over the years, has undergone a huge improvement but these tragedies are there to remind us that, since the chimera of a “zero risk” sport is unattainable, the search for predictive safety is always the most desirable;

– Max now plays with the DRS lines and tire changes for fun. His rule is so solid that the Dutch driver can afford to make a free stop to also take the fastest lap. There are not too many further comments in favor of Verstappen, in his 42nd victory in Formula 1, already +1 on Ayrton Senna. An extraordinary pilot, a fine strategist, a lucid fighter. A monster, Max;

– The Ferraris in Austria seemed to be on the upswing. Perhaps helped by the peculiarity of this Austrian circuit, which is very short and guided, the two reds have always had a similar pace to Perez. Between qualifying, sprint and race, the Maranello team was clearly the second force on the track, the only feasible goal to date. A team in recovery, even if not yet fully convincing due to an imperfect qualification by Sainz and a forgettable sprint by Leclerc. In any case, a weekend full of points for Ferrari, which returned to the podium after months. A Ferrari that is finally breathing again;

– If 6 out of 20 drivers take penalties for exceeding the track limit in turn 10, perhaps we should think about move it a little further this blessed track limit. Long live safety, long live prevention. Always, especially after this weekend. But these penalties seem to reward those who dare less, without risking causing an accident;

– Carlos, forgive us! In Austria, casa Red Bull, Sainz proved everything. An excellent Friday in qualifying, a Saturday as an absolute top rider, concluded with the first “small podium” of the sprint, up to this Sunday as the fastest on the track (faster than the others, obviously). A considerably better pace than his teammate at the start of the race, then a wrong pit stop and several aggressive overtakings on Norris, Hamilton and Perez. The defense on the Mexican, then, how wonderful! A weekend as a Ferrari driver, solid, concrete and aggressive, beyond that ridiculous track limits, that is the furthest thing from motoring that one can conceive;

