Scattered considerations after the British GP – Sportellate.it

In Great Britain Verstappen is 6th in a row but it is the McLarens that amaze everyone. Nightmare Ferrari.

– Take the abacus and update Max’s numbers. 43 victories, 6 in a row, as only Schumacher has been able to do in the past. This time his race was not in the lead from the first to the last lap due to the super start of Norris. Once the thought of overtaking was removed, however, Max gave birth to yet another solo. The weekend therefore ends with pole, victory and fastest lap. The most surprising thing, however, is that all this is no longer news;

– McLaren was amazing. The first signs of recovery had already appeared in Austria, where Lando had finally closed his race at the foot of the podium, voted “rider of the day” by the public. However, no one would have expected a weekend like this: absolute top team, concluded with the second position of Norris and the fourth of Piastri, penalized only by a stop under the safety car well exploited by Sir Lewis. A found stable, that is good news for the F1 world and bad news for the Ferrari world;

– Yes why the Ferraris at Silverstone were unwatchable. The premises of “second place or better …” were immediately disregarded; from the first laps it was clear that Leclerc’s pace on medium tires was considerably worse than Russell’s on soft (used) tyres. Sainz, the last winner on this circuit, has never been able to attack those in front of him. With the tire change, nothing has changed: even with the hard tyres the Ferraris have never found the race pace, remaining bottled up and sad in the traffic after the safety car. A bleak race for the reds, which paradoxically arrived after the happiest week of the year so far after the good Austrian performance. We bet that Vasseur will declare to “let them work” but the fear that we will have to go until the next change of regulation before seeing a more competitive Ferrari is getting stronger;

– In the end two British riders ended up on the podium, as it hasn’t happened since 1999 with Coulthard and Irvine. Norris second, Hamilton third and McLaren surprise of the weekend. 480,000 spectators gathered between Friday and Sunday witnessed some overtaking and witnessed the papaya renaissance. Everyone is happy in the UK today. Almost…

– That’s right, almost everyone. Because, despite an amazing race, George Russell in the end finished only fifth, behind Piastri. After today’s race, for us Russell is absolutely the best tyre saver of the driver fleet. His handling of the red tires was superb; what was supposed to be the worst compound available, lasted longer in Russell’s hands (and feet). compoud harder. The result didn’t reward him but George Russell once again confirmed himself as a very bright talent.

