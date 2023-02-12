An edition that was a success in terms of ratings closes and artistic choices. The moles remain the overabundance of singers and guests, the belated reading of Zelensky’s message and the unbearable emptiness of being Chiara Ferragni.

–The most discussed and followed television week of the year ends with the success of Marco Mengoni, which gets a pfirst place even clearer and more “phoned” than that of Mahmood and Blanco last year. 45.53% of the votes in the 5-man final testify to a granite success with all 3 juries and that the sprint that started in the early evening has never stopped. Little curiosity: it was since the 1966-67 editions that there hadn’t been two encore victories in a row. After the indications that emerged in yesterday’s standings, the whole top 5 was generally rather predictable, and even without the impossible (given the opponent) sharp finish, Lazza and Mr. Rain can enjoy a place on the podium which will be an excellent business card for a wider audience.

–The excellent ratings of the last edition seemed difficult to replicate, so much so that many (including myself) had suggested ad Amadeus (7,5) to step aside, and then return in the future as savior of the country. Instead Ama had relaunched, signing for two more editions (this and the next), which will allow him to reach the record of Pippo Baudo and Mike Bongiorno (5 consecutive editions). He was right, by registering every evening a share above 65%, with that of yesterday reaching 66.5%, the highest figure since Auditel existed. Not only the share, but also the overall viewership numbers are mind-boggling, considering how much the context has changed compared to the past, in particular due to the enormous fragmentation of the offer and the methods of use. Understanding with Gianni Morandi (7), started a bit slowly, it worked very well and made it possible to enhance the versatility of Gianni Nazionale. To complete the success they must be mentioned both the “familiar” atmosphere created in the interactions with singers and guests, and the (again) spot-on artistic choices for the competing songs.

-There were several downsides though. The first was undoubtedly therein the presence of Chiara Ferragni, crucial for attracting audiences and interest but at the same time questionable (and bordering on irritating) for vacuity and repetitiveness of content – someone said Instagram? After the excellent rhythms of the last edition, Amadeus has relapsed – as in his first run – in the mistake of wanting to overdo it with the guests, creating overflowing playlists. In an evening that included, in addition to the thirty-three (!) performances for the competition, also the message of the Ukrainian President Zelensky, a tribute to Lucio dalla and Depeche Mode, Were Gino Paoli, Ornella Vanoni, the thousand sktetch on Instagram (enough!), the Air Force gang, Salmo, Achille Lauro and the hustler in Luisa Ranieri’s fiction really necessary? As much as Sanremo is a TV show with a liturgy of its own, it is inconceivable to make a final last more than 6 hours, to show off more than half of the (too many) big names in the race after midnight and to announce the winner close to 3 in the morning. The decision to relegate the reading of Zelesnky’s message to 2:10 leaves you dismayed, moreover in the “lighter” evening, where no other monologues or more introspective moments were foreseen. The reason why a space could not be found for him before, among the various Instagram live broadcasts of Chiara Ferragni, the gift to Morandi’s wife or the meme exhibitions with cringe levels of Lundiana memoria, remains complicated to understand. After the embarrassing controversy, another missed opportunity.

– When I watch the Festival I often enjoy imagining what thoughts would go through the head of a foreigner who was catapulted in front of our TV to follow Sanremo. This year I would have liked to submit the following to him 30 minutes of ordinary madness: the almost ninety year old Gino Paoli who calls the place where he is “a madhouse” and tells of anecdotes of cuckolding and betrayals; Rosa Chemical who twerks on Fedez and then drags him on stage and makes out with him worldwide; Achilles Lauro (who at that point looks like Sister Cristina) guest with her medley; the performance of Countryside cousins e, sweet in the bottom, the very sober product placement di Armchairs and Sofas with a sofa placed in the middle of the stalls. In short, the notable moments were not lacking, a pity that even the negligible ones were numerous.

–The best: that of Tananai (9) was an incredible glow-up in just 12 months. He knew how to build on the surprising visibility that last place in the last edition gave him, he didn’t bask on the momentary glory of having made himself known as an ironic/trash icon, but he studied (you can hear it) and brought to the stage a touching ballad that well represents the spirit of the time. All with delicacy and respect -like when tonight he went on stage with two yellow roses and one blue and the names of Liza, Olha and Maksym- without the intention of wanting to create a “case”. Let’s hope that Monday arrives soon. Mengoni (8) he presented himself as the favorite from day zero and did not betray expectations: the real strength was him with his voice, even before the song (definitely from Sanremo, but not the best in his repertoire). Lazza (7,5) was another revelation: his ash is a song built to perfection, from the magnetic basis of Dardust complete with initial sample, through the entrance of the kick and arriving at the chorus. Colapesce and Di Martino (8) they came up with a new catchphrase (“but I work so I don’t stay with you” we’ll take it at least until the summer) and took home the coveted critics’ award. Anna Oxa (6,5) she presented herself with a verbose and baroque song, which improves after a few listens, but must be thanked for the iconic moments she gave us with her star bearing and the continuous denunciation of conspiracies through her social pages. Among the youngsters, who have fulfilled their function of cannon fodder to avoid embarrassing last placements in the big names, they deserve a mention gIANMARIA (7) with “Monster” and Olly (6,5) with “Dust”.

–The disappointments: Georgia (6.5) she is a fantastic interpreter but deserved a better song. The very 90s arrangement could be a deliberate choice and a delicate homage, on which there would be little to object, but it remains a pity not to see it fully exploited. Also from Levante (5,5) it was reasonable to expect something more. Last (6)who continues to be angry at the world and he seems to want to shout to us at every note that no one suffers like him, offers his usual song, but without high notes or a catchy refrain. He urges a change of approach, before his fans turn into radicalized supporters against the “noise of enemies”. On the nostalgic song-paraculo of the Article 31 (5.5) I have already expressed myself, while Shari (4,5) leaves few traces with a forgettable song. The presence of LDA (4) on the Ariston stage remains a mystery, his 15th place more.

–In conclusion, Sanremo is not just a song festival, but it has always been much more. It’s a unique TV show, with a great story behind it, a sequel completely outside the canons of modern TV, the only true local production that has no comparison or possible competitor abroad (for better or for worse). It has evolved and modernized a lot in the last 15 years, winning over ever younger audiences, but it continues to represent a cross-section of the country, its defects, its cultural changes, its wealth and its contradictions. Sanremo is also one of the few Rai programs that registers an important surplus (advertising receipts have doubled production costs), I say this for the benefit of the cultural and political world which punctually remembers to cry out for the abolition of something as old as the canon only during this week – and then obviously forget about it, because the public is the Linus blanket of this country. In short, Sanremo may legitimately not be liked, but it is part of our culture, television and beyond. It therefore does not seem strange to me that a site that deals with “sports and pop culture” decides to cover the event, but if you think otherwise I would suggest you get in line, because the comment “engage in sports which is betteris pretty overhyped and could break the box office. Ah, since it’s now a leitmotif, the management of Sportellate disclaimed all responsibility because they had not been able to view my texts in advance (semicut).