Injustice is done: Giorgia and Elisa only rank fourth in the cover evening, which also told us a lot about what the final ranking will be. Mengoni triumphs and continues in his sprint, while writing is confirmed as the Achilles heel of this edition.

– Houston, we have a problem and it’s called “writing,” and it’s been happening since early evening. It is not possible to get to the fourth with such bad filler moments and by replicating the sketch on Amadeus’ Instagram profile and on the boomers with each guest. Difficult to choose the worst moment between the lullaby sung by Morandi alla Francini, the intermezzo with Jody Cecchetto or the overflowing trash of the “performance” on the ship by Takagi and Ketra, complete with tamarri in the pool on the floats. It’s a shame because Amadeus has amply demonstrated that he knows how to be a good sidekick, able to lend himself to anything with a certain nonchalance, and Morandi himself has spontaneity and mastery of the medium;

– Cover night is almost always the most funable to bring big names and great songs back on stage, with the healthy alternation between improbable duets and remarkable interpretations. The start at 20.51 with Ariete and the omnipresent Sangiovanni (3) – always eager to do very badly pretentious things – that massacre Maestro Franco Battiato it’s the closest thing to a murder mystery dinner and doesn’t bode well. Nonetheless, once again this year the evening turns out to be spot on, were it not for the excessive duration of the whole: 28 artists in the competition are too many and resisting to the end, to listen to the unfortunate ones who ended up at the bottom of the lineup, becomes a proof of stoicism. In the end the always very good Mengoni triumphs (8) – which gives the impression of being a cyclist in a pink jersey a few meters from the finish line – with the cover of “Let it be”, sung together with the Kindom Choir. The only other English interpretation (“American woman”) allows a Elodie (8) to show all her talent and personality, which instead does not fully emerge when she is forced to sing “my tears, your tears”;

– However, the best of the evening remain Giorgia and Elisa (9). They bring a medley of “Luce” and “Di sole e d’azzurro” to the stage two beautiful songs with which 22 years ago the victory of the Festival was played to the end, both of which curiously bore Zucchero’s signature. They do it with their unmistakable voices, with elegance and without stepping on their feet. They were (rightly) the favorites and fourth place in the evening standings remains a mystery. Among the other positive notes there is “La fine” by Lazza (7.5) with Emma and the violinist Laura Marzadori: they make a seemingly “easy” song credible (Nesli himself defined it “the song of those who can’t sing“), with a captivating arrangement and a good interpretation that avoids plagiarising the original author or the most famous interpreter (Tiziano Ferro), bringing to light the fact that behind Lazza’s bad boy appearance is Jacopo Lazzarini, a piano graduate at the conservatory. Pleasant, even if very self-referential, the revival moments of the Article 31 (7) accompanied by Fedez and by Paola and Chiara (6.5) with the basis of Merk and Kremont. Brave gIANMARIA (6.5) to get out of the mainstream, bringing a complex piece and certainly not from Sanremo like “Quello che non c’è”, but having done it with Manuel Agnelli is in itself a great result. Remarkable Levante (7) on the notes of “Vivere” with Renzo Rubino and a very good one Leo Gassman (7) who manages not to disfigure alongside Edoardo Bennato;

– Chi instead it is unable to support the weight of its host is Ultimo (4), who goes all-in in an obvious attempt to obtain the victory that was snatched from him by Mahmood (unleashing his fatal anger) and brings Eros Ramazzotti back to the Ariston stage. The differences in the vocality of the two are evident and Ultimo is almost never able to reach the notes of his partner, making himself engulfed by the cumbersome presence of Ramazzotti for the entire performance. The same thing happens to the least talented LDA (4), who disappears in front of Alex Britti despite the fact that the latter has generously tried to put himself in the background. Coming to the other negative notes, Mr. Rain (4) continues to enjoy the favor of the public, but the trap sauce cover of “There’s something big”, with blatant abuse of autotune, is difficult for my ears to digest. Difficult to understand the choice of Ours (5) with Charlie go surfing, while Olly (5) it has the only merit of giving us a Lorella Cuccarini in great form. This time they also disappoint Colapesce and Di Martino (4.5)accompanied by the former premiere dame Carla Bruni: “Azzurro” makes them lose their usual precision in harmonizing the voices and dilutes the stylistic figure;

– Separate consideration for the two real drivers of this festival. Gianluca Grignano (7-) proves himself an agent of chaos and find in Arisa the shoulder that we would all like to have. We see that he really tries to start composed, but as soon as the refrain of his “Destinazione paradiso” starts, he sweeps away any hesitation and never stops (literally). He will sing it at least a dozen more times, up and down the stage, making even “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” sound like a very short song. Anna Oxa (art) she must have realized she’s not the only one making an auto-cover, so she decides to raise: he also gets rid of the burden of having to share the stage with someone else and chooses a cellist at random for the duet, obviously relegating him to the pigeon loft and away from the prying eyes of paid cameras that could distract us from the moment “Anna Oxa sings Anna Oxa with Anna Oxa”;

– We close with the predictions for the final. It is true that Marco Mengoni also won in the only evening in which he didn’t look the best ever and has consolidated its leadership in the general classification, and it is equally true that if the voting system did not change we would already have the certainty of first place. But tomorrow there will be big changes: only televoting will count (which will add up to the votes of the previous evenings) in drawing up the ranking from twenty-eighth to sixth and in determining the top five. The top 5 will then compete in the grand final in which the 3 juries (televoting, press room and opinion poll) will come back and all previous votes will be reset: Mengoni’s presence in the quintet is not in doubt, but he will lose all the advantage he has accumulated and there may be a small risk that the “winner announced” effect will send the juries elsewhere. To undermine him could be a name on which the malcontents could converge, i.e. the voters of the eliminated artists, also from a Eurovision point of view. The only possible candidatesshould they make it into the top 5, they are Lazza, Madame or Giorgia (but very detached). Don’t be fooled by Mr. Rain and Ultimowho are very strong in televoting, probably also in opinion polls, and will certainly reach the top 5: their way to victory is barred by the press box, which in the partial classification had put them respectively in 17th and tenth place. He will hardly retract.