Scattered considerations after the Heat-Nuggets, NBA Finals G3 — Sportellate.it

The Nuggets win Game 3 in Miami the Heat way. The field factor and the inertia of the series are back in the hands of Denver.

– Discipline and aggression. The mantras repeated to exhaustion by coach Malone in the post-match conference2 are the decisive factors for regaining the home factor in gara3 and bring back i Nuggets ahead in the series. For the first time in the NBA Playoffs 2023 Denver finds itself playing the game the opponent wants, practically never managing to force turnovers and transitions (only 4 turnovers for Miami). For the first time in the 2023 Playoffs, however, the Heat they find themselves losing a game on the tracks most congenial to them. An ugly, dirty, bad match, with low rhythms and midfield execution, where Miami wallows in being less strong but more ready. Against Milwaukee and Boston it was enough, as was enough in game 2. In the third act of the series, however, Denver has compromised: we are better not because we play better but because we can be solo more talented. Being a team with a 37.9% 3 point average in both RS and PO and winning 2 games out of 3 in the series in which you shoot 29.6% and 27.8% beyond the arc respectively is an indication of a solidity that the last month of Regular Season had questioned;

– Limiting yourself to the 30+ point double triple double, the first case in the history of the Finals, is an understatement. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić they are clear leaders of the team because they are not only talented like very few others on the globe but also first performers of all hustle plays that don’t end up on the scoresheet but that affect the progress of the result and the involvement of the teammates. Watch how Murray spends himself on the passing lines and dives to dirty Butler’s dribble, watch how Jokić fights rebounding and recycles second possessions on missed shots by his teammates (13 offensive rebounds in game 3, the best figure considering both teams in the series) . Jamal signs 8 of the first 10 points and along the game, target before the paint switch and then of the trap from Miami (doubling up in block situations on the ball) is able to find the free partner while maintaining an Assist/Turnover Ratio higher than 1;

This is the issue for Miami if they trap Jamal Murray in P&R. Look at what opens up. MPJ in the corner, Jokic rolls. Strus is there on the catch but that leaves MPJ open from 3. pic.twitter.com/XYrKOvXIbU — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) June 8, 2023

– 38 shots from 2, 21 from 3. The attempts challenged by Denver in the first episode filmed at the Kaseya Center are the highest data of the series, and we return to the statements to the microphones after the Ball Arena defeat. The communication and attention work on Miami’s offensive sets, both on the stagger (double block for the exit of the shooter) away from the ball that on hand off (block taken following a pass delivered by the passer himself) by Adebayo, it is remarkable, especially when you consider the total absence of effort concerning just 3 nights ago. 6 of the 59 total bear the signature ofUnsung Hero of the night: Christian Braun, a 22-year-old picked at #21 in the 2022 Draft, is a resource of energy and defense from the bench that demonstrates the widespread quality of the Nuggets not very deep bench. It hasn’t been since Sam Cassell that a Western Conference rookie hadn’t signed 15 points in a Finals (it was 1994), but more than the rim pressure exercised in the offensive midfield are the 19’02” of suffocating marking on Jimmy Butler to dig the decisive furrow;

– “In race 1 and race 2 they won the last quarter. Today we win the fourth quarter and we win the game“: Mike Malone’s words in the timeout sound prophetic after the fact. garbage timeit’s the minutes approach without Jokić that settles the score. 2-3 which prevents the free throw from being received with a small player from the front row facing the pass; 1-3-1 which becomes 2-3 and then passes to man on cuts; 2-2-1 on the return of Joker on the parquet, wisely used in the dunker spot and not on the tip to frustrate Spoelstra’s defensive adjustment: the Miami area did not slow down the flow Denver’s offensive because, whether with the Serbian on the field or on the bench, the Nuggets have never been frantic and eager to get into rhythm. Despite the 1/10 from 3 of all those not named Murray or Jokić, the Nuggets are calm and unflappable in getting to the rim, taking advantage of the systematic changes in Miami and all the physical mismatches created as a result (Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun above all);

– 5/27 total by Strus, 8/35 by Michael Porter Jr.: it should be understood that it is not a series for shooters, on both sides. Denver’s superiority lies not in depth or physicality but, also and above all, in talent. Talent that does not necessarily correspond to quality, intelligence, reading or technique, but above all to adapt to the context Mike Breen in the commentary describes the rebounding work of Jokić and Gordon as follows, perhaps summarizing the quid that allowed the Nuggets to regain the home court factor: relentless. Relentless, relentlessly. Because you can’t afford mental and physical stops with Miami, even on an evening where I start from finisher by Adebayo does not continue in the development of the game and the use of the wide from Kentucky as primary ball carrier does not trigger an efficient Butler (18/45 pair, -12.9 of NetRtg for Jimmy and -24.1 for Bam).