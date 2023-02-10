With the 28-song marathon, the competition regains its centrality and the evening runs better. Mengoni and Colapesce-Di Martino shine, but the best is the surprise Tananai who delicately carries a strong message. The Articles, the Fashions and the LDA are bad.

–The triptych of evenings intended for the bravest opens, with all 28 singers in the competition and a lineup that goes beyond 2. On the positive side, with the race taking center stage, dead moments decrease and the writing problems highlighted in the past episodes also stand out less. To accompany Amadeus and Morandi, now decidedly more experienced, there is Paola Egonu, flag bearer of Italy at the last Olympics. She is not self-confident like Francesca Fagnani (the opposite would be strange) and when she stumbles at the beginning of the monologue she would want to hug her. Much has been said about her presence, perhaps too much, because as usual, on the one hand there were those who had an interest in transforming her into a new champion to ride her wave (just look at the headlines of her interviews in the main generalist newspapers), and on the other, those who saw in her and her slightly naive outings an easy target to attack. In the end, all things considered, she fared well and now she can go back to being one of the strongest volleyball players in the world, while others will get her books with Daniela Martani and the decanting of bile.

–The guests are the now inevitable Maneskin– to which Amadeus continues (cleverly) to squeeze every drop of gratitude to have them back at the Ariston – and a Alessandro Siani now as self-referential as Chiara Ferragni, who gives us a uninflated monologue on how social media has changed us. Coming to the race, the songs sound generally lower level than in recent yearsbut this could be due to the vast presence of “diesel” tracks, which require more listens to be appreciated, and in fact some are already starting to mesh. However, it must be said that the vast majority of the competing artists took refuge in their own comfort zone, sometimes bordering on self-plagiarism. Since we’ve heard all the songs in the race, it’s time for the first pagelonstrictly in no particular order:

Colapesce and Di Martino 8– After “very light music” they churn out another catchphrase, with a mix of retro influences (see the intro à la Battisti) and innovative sounds. They confirm themselves as excellent arrangers, they have found their stylistic hallmark, they travel between irony and melancholy and don’t take themselves too seriously. I’d bet on them for the critics prize, for which they should have surpassed Grignani.

Mr. Rain 5,5 – He perceives the risk of performing at Uno Mattina times and finds the ploy to always go to bed before midnight, dragging a children’s choir onto the stage. After all, “what is genius? It is imagination, intuition, glance and speed of execution”.

Madame 7 – “good in evil” has the advantage of immediately remaining in the head like a hammer, even if the price to pay is a decidedly repetitive text. We preferred it with “Voice”, but the rhythm is there and its interpretation as well.

Article 31 5.5 – J-Ax in recent years has largely completed his “institutionalization” and has lent himself to anything he would once have looked at with disgust: from The Voice to Amici, passing through summer hits to bring home some healthy SIAE rights. The circle closes with this nostalgic / traditionalist piece typical of those who have neither the verve of the past nor the ability to renew their repertoire, so much so that in the interviews he continues to blame “the powers that be” and “the multinationals” . In the piece he seeks absolution by repeating several times that he now has a family: dear Alessandro, stop thinking that making money is a sin (indeed), at best presenting ugly songs is.

Tananai 9 – Appearances are deceiving. At first listening it seemed like a simple love song, then we discover that the video clip is entirely shot with images of a Ukrainian soldier and his wife, and the meaning of each word becomes clearer and more touching. With delicacy and without pity, but above all without the need for striking gestures or taking photos, he managed to bring a strong message to the Ariston theater. And yes, it is also a political message, the same one that some pseudo-intellectuals from television living rooms had managed to boycott. No, it’s not just songs.

LDA 4,5: even if he wears a high school pop, at least he looks good on stage. Her song however tends to be forgotten the instant she finishes, which isn’t exactly a good indicator.

Paola and Chiara 4.5: an overdose of glitter, 90s dance, dancers and simple rhymes. Exactly what we expected and apparently twitter needed. Consistent, but returning to the scene doing the homework of 20 years ago – while the world has moved on – doesn’t seem like a great idea.

Levante 6: the hunt for the 90s continues here too. A bit of maximalist synths for carousels, a bit of crypticism in Battiato epoch style Shellacbrings a banal piece with a refrain that aspires to high rotation in the radio.

Anna Oxa 6: at the news of his participation I was already anticipating what his social profiles could give us, apparently masterfully managed by the press office, and I was not disappointed. Notable peaks have been reached between complaints of “violation of personal rights” (?), conspiracies hatched by the press and accusations of illiteracy against those who have struggled to understand the song “Sali”, all with total artistic freedom in going to boss. Coming to the song, Francesco Bianconi’s contribution gives it an elegance and a golden tone, which however she transforms into rhetoric. Impossible to give her the pass, also to avoid the risk of being dragged to court.

Mengoni 8 – Play another sport and feel it. It won’t be the strongest piece of his career, but it should be enough to repeat the success of 10 years ago.

Georgia 6: the song she brings to the competition has little impact and almost seems to limit her skills, rather than enhancing her. Incredible that they couldn’t find a better song for one of the most beautiful Italian voices, who has returned to Sanremo after 22 years. What a pity.

Elodie 7- – Fully in Elodie style, it remains in the lead even if the taste of already heard is very strong. As with Madame, she was preferred in “Andromeda” (the pen of Mahmood is missing and it shows). Nothing can be said about her as she holds the stage.

Lazza 7 – Dardust base is simply hypnotic and does at least half the job. He does not look bad and indeed shows a surprising precision in the discipline, even if the purists will turn up their noses at his abdication to the genre that brought him to the top of the streaming rankings. In the middle of the Sanremo climate, he also delivers flowers to his mother. Perfectly integrated, credible candidate for the podium.

Grignani 6.5 – His is a show within a show. He stops the performance midway, apologizes profusely, sends a virtual caress to Blanco and then starts all over again, to close with a rock star throwing of flowers. In his performance there is everything: talent, imperfection, fragility and humanity. The piece will not be unforgettable, but it is very intimate.

Last 6 – Two things that we know by now: he knows how to be on stage and that expression of “only I suffer in this world” is now part of his artistic signature. Smelling televoting he comes back equipped with his Linus blanket, the piano. Better than in the early evening, the song starts well but has the flaw of never reaching the top.

Colla Zio 6 – Some references to “don’t worry” by Madcon and One Direction-style movements. It’s not clear who the frontman is, what that half-used synthesizer is for or that bonfire guitar on the beach, but they bring a little freshness to the stage and all in all it doesn’t hurt.

Leo Gassman 5,5 – Something is still missing from the piece, perhaps the voice of its author. She has what it takes, she can make up for it.

Coma Cose 6.5 – A nice intimate song with a minimal arrangement, even if the flames in the eyes are missing.

Rosa Chemical 6,5 – He makes people dance and is also a candidate to do it during the summer. There is much more irony than transgression, a sign that preventive criticism is often a boomerang.

Mode 4.5 – emerge from oblivion with a song about depression. The theme deserves respect and delicacy, so let’s limit ourselves to saying that their plasticized pop also anesthetizes a strong story.

Mara Sattei 6 – Presents himself as an old-fashioned performer with a beautiful voice. Damiano of the Maneskin gives her a text about love that ended in bruises, but we expected a little more risk and courage, given the excellent premises (and Thasup’s music).

Ours 5,5 – try to follow in the footsteps (or fashion) of Blanco’s success, even if it looks like Francesco Mandelli’s cosplay at the time when they called him “nongio”

Shari 5 – He is part of that group of young Sanremo “cannon fodder” destined to perform late and to avoid the last positions for some “heavy” names. She has the merit of standing out for her particular timbre, but she seems to be running short of breath. She should be reviewed with a more catchy song.

Aries (5.5) and the Country Cousins ​​(6): they improve on a second listen.

Will 4,5 – Ok, six young competitors from Sanremo are too many and it must be said. Definitely trivial, it deserves half a vote more for the politeness with which she presents herself on stage.

gIANMARIA 6.5 – Of the group of young Sanremo is the one with the best lyrics and the most recognizable style. “And if running outside leaves me stuck inside, then I hope I get tired soon” is a nice verse and reminds me that it’s time to close up because it’s 2.30.