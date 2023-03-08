Milan wasted, but deservedly qualified among the eight best in Europe.

– What stands out for almost the entire match is the lack of quality in the last twenty meters of the two teams. If in Milan the focus is on the singles, with a generous Giroud forced to play very far from goal, a Leao who is not at ease away from the wing (but devastating when he starts at speed) and a Messias whose (few) qualities are now notes, in spite of the great commitment, Tottenham instead gives the impression of serious poverty of ideas. The pressing of the English is good, especially after the first quarter of an hour of play, but once the ball has been conquered the forwards make little movement and all the crosses end up being prey to a Maignan who gives great security to the whole department;

– Conte’s team is missing a lot from the contribution of Son, which now seems to have become a shadow of itself, as well as that of a dull Perisic. Kane up front does what he can and Richarlison, a luxury substitute, is still looking for a network worth the sixty million he was paid. The arrival of Paratici in London seemed like a good way found by the club to help the coach have the right players for his game, but the facts show that the summer market is not managing to affect the results in any way and that, after the good start to the season, the team has fallen into a crisis that is difficult to resolve;

– Game from circle (and red card) also for Cristian Romero, who had already narrowly escaped expulsion in the first leg, pardoned by Scharer’s very “English” refereeing. The ex-Genoa and Atalanta defender, who has now been used to playing at these levels for three years, between club and national team, fell into a couple of blunders again tonight which conditioned his performance in a decisive way right from the first minutes. The potential remains great, being a class of ’98, but the definitive maturation seems to be postponed once again;

– Between the two coaches, especially thinking about the double confrontation, Pioli largely prevails, whose team played both matches in the best possible waynot giving way to the colleague’s one to play its game, often forcing it to overreach leaving large spaces for the Rossoneri’s counterattacks, even if the latter were wasted rather than capitalised. The note that can be made to the Milan coach is his too conservative attitude in terms of numerical superiority: the defensive change between Diaz and Bennacer proves to be pragmatically effective, but cannot fail to turn up one’s nose in the light of the narrow advantage. In fact, without Maignan’s miracle in full recovery, the recriminations could have been many;

– Overall, the final draw satisfies Milan for the passage of the round, even if the missed goals will have to be a lesson, because you can’t think of getting away with it any longer, playing with the other seven best in Europe. The fact remains that the Rossoneri are back in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after eleven years, accomplishing a feat that hides the ups and downs of the championship for at least a few days. The same cannot be said of Tottenham, whose coach has confirmed the lack of appeal with Europe and will now be forced to give everything between now and the end of the season in order not to miss the train for next season as well;

The article Scattered considerations after Tottenham-Milan (0-0) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

