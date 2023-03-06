Turin rediscovers itself as furious and stops Bologna’s “magic moment”..

– On Monday night, the challenge between the two most wannabe teams in the championship takes place: for organic and for fun they are often labeled as surprises, but neither of them has yet consecrated itself. To separate them, at the kick-off, there are 4 points, with the Bolognese fully inside the Europe area and the grenades with a few too many regrets and a more negative trend in results than in performance: in the end, the point of separation will remain only one, because it will be Juric’s eleven who win by a measure, with a 1-0 signed by the “usual” Karamoh and legitimized by a superior performanceespecially in the first half, to that of the guests;

– Torino takes on the challenge with a tendency to be inconsistent and many important defections: in addition to long-term but heavy patients Lazarus and Pellegrithey are missing Ricci and Vlasic, probably the two most technically proficient players on the grenade roster. Perhaps for this reason, the grenades return to their Satanist version, leave the violins at home and dedicate themselves to 90′ of heavy metal with which they don’t let Bologna breathe. Turin has been reviewed “first manner” of Juric, with less quality and more gegenpressingwith the first 45′ from assatanati and the second half to catch his breath: in a score like this, the energy of a moving Linetty, the discipline of Rodriguez and the generosity of sanabriathree loyal soldiers of the Croatian coach, who even extends his hand to Radonjic after the disagreements of the derby putting him back on the field with the result to defend;

– Thiago Motta’s Bologna arrived in Turin with a stratospheric pace: if you examine the last 7, the Bolognese were second only to Spalletti’s Napoli. In the first half, however, the rossoblù are literally unrecognizable, outclassed by the grenade competitive spirit and disastrous in the individual duelswith a Sosa in particular difficulty, a midfield in apnea and Barrow far too light to hold a bump in front. In the second half, the Bolognese raise their engine revs and pitch their tents in the grenade midfield and with the entry of Circus they seem to maneuver with more verve, looking for a habitual goal in the Cesarini area which this time doesn’t arrive: an unexpected stop in a decidedly positive period;

– We expected a challenge on platform 7: on one side Orsolini, the Italian who has scored the most in this championship, who is experiencing a state of grace, and on the other Karamohrevelation of the last stretch of the season among the grenade ranks. It is precisely the latter who confirms the magic moment, with the delicious goal that decides the match by freeing himself with a lightning left-right-left between the away shirts in the area: from a last-minute purchase, the former Parma player is becoming a factor for this Turin, with 3 goals in the last performances and the “pampering” of Juric. Orsolini loses the direct challenge, he would have two opportunities that he doesn’t exploit, despite showing in various plays that he is in a good moment: tonight, however, his dust remains wet;

– The match was also a challenge between two much talked-about coaches, also by virtue of the good season of their teams. Juric he is a coach who has given Torino a strong identity, despite the many limitations linked to the squad and its tactical rigidity, while Thiago Motta he really changed the gear for the rossoblùs and is emerging after the good salvation obtained with Spezia. Even in the face of two technicians who start from similar and Gasperinian principles, the future of the two would seem different: Juric seems to give his best in situations in which his fundamentalism can express itself to the fullest, while Motta seems to have greater flexibility and that champion’s pedigree that already as a player made him seem predestined for the bench. Today they are one point apart, with Europe at the gates: let’s see if one of the two, and who of the two, will be able to materialize the ambitions and give an effective dimension to these two “wannabe” teams;

