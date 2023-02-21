Turin squanders yet another chance at home, Cremonese is only close to the first victory: this Monday night displeases everyone.

– Juric had warned: before Juventus, look to Cremonese. The grenades necessarily had an eye on their cousins: tonight’s match could in fact allow them to overtake the bianconeri again in the standings and prepare for the imminent derby from a privileged position, but coach Ivan had been very clear on the fact that this match would not have been a formality , inserting all the cautioned players in the initial line up and warning of how Ballardini’s team was an absolutely alive team. The Croatian coach was right, because the grenades collide against a tough Cremonese team, who offer a sacrifice performance and even risk achieving their first victory: it ends 2-2and all in all it is a fair result that displeases everyone;

– Torino arrived at this challenge, despite the defeat at San Siro, in a good moment (3 victories in the last 5), and they also seemed to have put this game on the right track thanks to the penalty from Sanabria, slyly obtained from a good Ilic, for the first time owner. In the second half, however, the grenades inexplicably lose the thread of the match and, minute after minute, the Cremonese takes the field, draw and lead, becoming the master of the game. When Torino seems to have come out of the match, they actually draw it with singoand then he would also risk winning it if Meatballs did not make two decisive interventions. To be a Monday Night between two teams that don’t shine for hype in the cold Piedmont, a sparkling and uncertain match until the end;

– With all the direct competitors defeated on this day, for the Grigiorossi this match was a sort of last resort: the performance wasn’t lacking, but the victory did, and the point taken is more moral than ranking. While admitting the fact that the Coppa Italia is a shining showcase on the grey-red season, it is not clear why Ballardini’s team never finds the decisive spark in the league: tonight he dreamed of the first hurray again with a Euro goal from Valeri, but in his best moment he suffered the return of the opponent. Looking at it tonight, Balla’s team is far from giving up, but the standings remain decidedly disturbing: by winning, the Grigiorossi would have reached at least Sampdoria and would have gone up to -8 from the safety zone, but in this way it is really difficult to imagine a phantasmagoric comeback;

– The grenade offensive sterility is an established and unquestionable problem, and the feeling of not being able to realize the enormous amount of game produced was clear again tonight. Juric’s boys have shed their skin, wearing a much more playful soul than in the past (it will be fun to see the Ilic-Ricci midfield as soon as the latter has recovered), and even tonight they are at 62% of ball possession, they are dominant for dribbling and shots on goal, but cynicism from the waist up is definitely not their thing. Analyzing the offensive department, only Sanabria will be saved tonight who, despite missing a great opportunity, then stamps a penalty and creates two chances out of nowhere that an excellent Carnesecchi foils. Among the fantasists, Radonjic now it seems a foreign body from what it is distracted, Miranchuk who is usually the decisive man, this time he shines less, Karamoh it smokes more than roasts. The return of the best Vlasic is urgently needed, tonight absent and decidedly out of condition since returning from Qatar;

– Juric and Ballardini are two very skilled tradesmen, and it is perhaps also for this reason that this game has never stopped. However, it must be said that, even more so after tonight’s race, they will hardly reach their goal: if for the Cremonese the fight for salvation takes on increasingly grim colors and actually has to appeal to mathematics, even Turin does not seem equipped to hit the Conference, especially given the return to the race of Juventus. Juric’s Turin is a growing reality after years of reconstruction: however, the granades seem unable to solve their seasonal problems (admittedly and not granted that staying in this position in the standings is disappointing), often throwing away important occasions like tonight . As and more than last season, for the grenades it is cyclically a festival of lost opportunities (2 points in the last 3 home games against Spezia, Verona and Cremonese), and wondering where they would be if they were more concrete only increases the regret. Probably and inevitably, for this team this path is the maximum that can be expressed, with peaks in which they play much better than the squad available, knowing how to put the big players in difficulty and necessary and repeated falls that bring them back to their size.

Scattered considerations post Turin-Cremonese (2-2)

