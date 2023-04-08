We are sure that Jose is boiled, yes? The Giallorossi cancel Turin and take three decisive points in the Champions League fight.

– Turin-Rome is the match that, in terms of content and characteristics, probably comes closest to the header of this page: a fight between two physical teams, who see the field as a ring without too many ceremonies, one more for pace and intensity and one more for mass and kg placed in the green rectangle. The match, as expected, is not a good one, Roma win by a small margin: Mourinho’s team keeps the pitch great, and this time they don’t bring it home in an ugly, dirty and mean way, but by making their technical superiority prevail and, in fact, preventing the grenades from expressing themselves. Three deserved and, above all, very heavy points in a Champions League key;

– Roma at the beginning “fa il Torino”, with a completely unusual gegenpressing for its wait-and-see trappings, and this tactic leads to the best results: the grenades, surprised, in the first 5 ‘miss three outings due to the pressure from the opponents, and the third costs dearly, because it causes a penalty which, converted from Dybala (11 in the season for him), channels the match exactly in the preferred tracks for Mourinho’s team. In the second half, the Giallorossi in fact simply controlled, without even damning themselves to defend the advantage of measure: the technical cleanliness and the precision of the ball are enough (that El Sharaawy and Wjinaldum are good), infinitely superior to that of the grenades, imprecise and crooks, to put the race to sleep and freeze the score. Add to this the usual attention in defensive readings, where the usual giants Smalling and Cristante, and it is understandable why Turin has practically never worried Rui Patricio. Football is a simple game, someone says: and there are evenings like this where it actually is;

– Tonight’s Turin is among the ugliest of the season: Juric had given up on very loyal Linetty and Vlasic for the young man Gineitis e Miranchuk, but the latter do not affect. Add to this that singo seems decidedly inhibited by the tactical position of Spinazzolae Good morning this time he runs into a decidedly disappointing evening. How much of this depends on the lack of verve of the individuals and how much on the tactical scenario imposed by the guests? Juric finds no countermeasures, and once again shows his greatest limit: if his heavy metal doesn’t work, finding a variation on the score is, for this team, a mirage. This match is the best spot to explain why the grenade’s dreams of glory end here;

– Mourinho shows that, in utilitarian and tactical terms, he still carries many around: the choice of a “mirror” attitude, not only in the form but above all in the interpretation, the position of the two attacking midfielders to take away the arms, the false nueve in order not to run into the physical duel with the grenade cuirassiers, the very precise defensive readings on the movements type of home attack, they are intelligent and aware moves of a definite design, in the face of those who say that Roma are defending themselves and hoping for good luck. In addition, the team seems to have perfectly metabolized some basic concepts, including knowing how to defend the advantage together (it’s the umpteenth time this season that the Giallorossi unlock it and keep the result, it will mean something), whatever the coste especially adopting different performance to do so: sometimes a dirty kick, sometimes a superior ball ride (like tonight), sometimes waiting for a new breach to be found. Today’s Roma is a solid and cynical team that knows how to put its personality into play, just like its coach. Now, throwing it on the age-old diatribe of resultant gamers, are we sure that all these things aren’t part of the art of coaching?

– We can’t fail to pay attention to the great ex of the day, Andrea Belotti, who watched the entire match from the bench tonight. Not even a penny, a remnant of the competition, and not just to avoid a predictable welcome: the reality is that the Gallo, in today’s Rome, failed to impose himself, so much so that his farewell is rumored after only one season. If we want to put our finger straight into the wound, it would certainly serve Turin: the state of the art of the grenade attack signals a chronic sterility, and if the attacking midfielders are in the shadows, the centre-forwards are unable to keep up the blowBetween sanabria which historically has no bomber numbers e Pilgrims out of shape and decimated by constant injuries. Most likely, Gallo’s summer choice was more than weighted, but just as likely he’ll have thought about it in those 90 minutes on the bench.