Scattered considerations after Turin-Salernitana (1-1)

A draw, for better or for worse: Turin and Salernitana are worth exactly the points they have in the standings.

– Turin and Salernitana, in addition to the color of the shirts, are united by not having much to ask of this remnant of the season. On the one hand, the hosts now have European hopes close to zero, on the other, the Campania players are only waiting for the arithmetic to sanction salvation. The result is a draw that serves everyone and serves no one: Salernitana is now used to this little ant policy, while Turin on the one hand interrupts a home trend of defeats, but on the other continues to postpone the appointment with the victory. In a day with many draws, this 1-1 allows both to maintain a status quo which sees them in a situation in the standings that may not be exciting, but certainly sufficient compared to the initial predictions;

– It’s the Tonny game: Vilhena opens it and Sanabria closes it. Fantasy footballers friends, note the performance of these two as interesting secondary slots for your squads: the Dutch midfielder (of Angolan origin) confirms his goal-scoring habit by scoring for the fourth time of the season, moreover with a ballistic prowess, counting Turin among his favorite victims, as well as guaranteeing the usual intensity in the two phases. This season, the granata striker broke his Serie A scoring record by scoring his ninth goal and returning to scoring at the Olimpico. If the seasonal numbers are not worthy of a striker, in 2023, however, Juric’s center forward is the second most prolific striker in the league: in a team that suffers from chronic offensive infertility and does not have a replacement in that role (Pilgrims injured again in the warm-up), the Paraguayan is a positive novelty and could reach double figures for the first time in the Italian league;

– Salernitana seems to have found a way to mask their defensive problems: the host rearguard had often not looked flawless in the past, forcing Memo Ochoa to several miracles, while this time the goalkeeper only had to make two important saves. Ultimately, Paulo Sousa’s seems to be a more attentive team than the one seen with Nicola, who has the great merit of not leaving matches: on the other hand, however, the Campania players don’t dare that much, just think that the goal is the son of the only shot on goal scored today, and it is no coincidence that the sixth consecutive draw arrives on the Olimpico lawn. Salvation will come with these small stepsbut to aspire to something more, a few rings would be needed that currently do not exist: the fact remains that these last two points, collected with positive performances against Inter and Turin, have a value that it would be inappropriate to underestimate;

– Torino came from 2 consecutive home defeats: the negative trend is interrupted, but this draw looks more like a broth that cannot leave the grenades satisfied. The reasons for the poor performance at home could be found on several levels: that of the game, where the grenades find it difficult to make an impact when they are faced with closed teams, and the environmental one, because the grenade fans, although present, can’t frankly find enthusiasm for a team that for years, hopefully, has been placed in mid-table. The grenades have three points more than last year despite having lost their backbone (Bremer, Pobega, Mandragora, Lukic, Brekalo, Belotti), but mathematics does not seem to be enough to exalt an audience that does not see the planning that would guarantee a leap forward. In short, the age-old problem of Cairo’s ambitions is reflected within the walls of the Olimpico, where the Bull should build his fortunes: you can choose which side of the coin to look at, but the feeling is that it’s marmot seasons;

– single chapter: among the hosts the MVP is without a doubt Radonjic, who after the outbursts following the derby seems to have returned to the levels of the beginning of the season, even if he lacks lucidity in front of goal. Positive too sanabria e Miranchuk, that build the action of the draw, while more than one doubt concerns the midfield, where the duo Ilic/Ricciregardless of the injury of the second, seems really light, and you feel the lack of muscles and leg of Mandrake e Lukic, greeted in summer and in January. Among the guests, Bradaric’s good time continues on the wing and in midfield Nicolussi Caviglia, Kastanos and Vilhena they seem decidedly more solid and intense than their neighbors. Juric and Paulo Sousa didn’t play not to take them, but their teams have demonstrated the strengths and weaknesses represented perfectly by the arithmetic of their rankings.

