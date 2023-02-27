Fiorentina seeks and finds goals and continuity.

– The Viola take home their third away win in the league, and above all put an end to the prolonged fast from victories that had lasted since the beginning of January. They do this with very concrete proof, capitalizing to the max when created and making the most of the moments of uncertainty of a Hellas has transformed since the beginning of the season, but whose technical level remains somewhat modest;

– Zaffaroni’s idea was probably to play a man-on-man match, leaving no way for Fiorentina to develop easy ball possession. But Hellas takes a fatal time to go looking for (and win) duels continuously: the few minutes in which Ikoné remains isolated in the 1vs1 with Dawidowicz are enough for the Viola to tip the balance in their favor. The Frenchman, after months of opaque performances, degasses and refines for Barak who finalizes;

– Arthur Cabral’s brilliant moment continues, in the fourth consecutive match he scored for a total of 5 goals. A non-transcendental proof from him, but for over a year Fiorentina has been suffering from endemic scoring shortcomings and his dash from a corner reaffirms, if ever there was a need, how decisive it is in the economy of matches to find the right paw at the moment Right;

– In fact, Verona does not give up, plays a second half with a high pace and presses hard on the Viola, often forced into purely conservative possession in an attempt to limit the yellow-blue gusts. There were opportunities for Hellas, thanks to a performance not exactly of the level of the duo Igor-Martinez Quarta. But Hellas lacked precision at the decisive moment: the most delicious occasions, the headers of Lasagna wide and Gaich on the post, smack a lot of “wrong goals”;

– At the end Biraghi, who took over from Terzic, sealed the match with a crazy goal from midfield, but with a somewhat bizarre dynamic. Serious ingenuity of the Veronese who, after a foul on Mandragora, leave the ball uncovered and Biraghi takes advantage of it by kicking immediately, without the need for the referee’s whistle. Montipò and his companions are surprised, probably influenced by the fact that Mandragora was still aching on the ground. Also mock the shooting of DAZN, who were sending Gaich’s post replay at the time.

Scattered considerations after Verona-Fiorentina (0-3)

