“A job as a halfback. Anxiety, sweat and Serie A” by Alessandro Gazzi reminds us that football is not just Messi, Ronaldo and the Champions League and that sometimes it is not necessary to aspire to be the best of all to feel happy. Sometimes, the awareness of having reached the best version of yourself is enough.

– “I rest my arms on my thighs, exhausted from fatigue. Right now, in the world, there is no person happier than me. ” Gazzi talks about his career as a professional, from his youthful illusions of the promise of football in Lazio, passing through the disappointments, for the “postal package” transfers that nobody wants, the restart from Serie C, a climb towards Serie A full of obstacles between corporate bankruptcies and disheartening seasons, the dream of playing at the San Siro up to the football betting scandals. Everything is there, but it is a career like any other, normal, like that of hundreds of professional footballers. So what’s there to Interesting? The interesting thing in the book is not so much Gazzi the footballer, but Alessandro the man;

– Alessandro, through the stages of his career, talks about himself in depth. He gets totally naked, writes in a very intimate and true way. An introverted boy who, as if it were in a diary, recounts his purest emotions: from the most superficial such as the “gnaws” for teasing to the “godo” for an intercepted ball, reaching very intense and introspective sensations and emotions. What comes out is a real book, very personal and authentic. It reminds us that once the spotlights have been turned off and the televisions have changed, footballers are first of all human beings, with their own sensitivities, fragility and with their own needs;

– Gazzi’s writing is very reminiscent of his way of playing: concrete, essential at times almost scholastic. 240 pages (more or less) without frills and pirouettes; every word comes direct, alive, true. The pages scroll fast and you get to the epilogue almost without realizing it. Particularly appreciated was the choice not to use any “ghost writer”: honors Alessandro and makes everything even more credible;

– If you are looking for an exhilarating sports autobiography, full of sporting stories, successes and locker room tales, this is not the book for you. Are you interested in great triumphs, self-celebrations, amusing anecdotes, uncomfortable statements? There is none of this. The book is about football for what it is, which is a game. For some lucky ones, a job: a gigantic mood roller coaster where you can go up and down in an instant. Talk about emotions and psyche; and how much these can affect the human being, the player, the locker room and sports clubs;

– Gazzi hasn’t completely abandoned football, in fact he is currently assistant coach of the Turin under 17 team, but he has been able to reinvent himself and carve out a space even outside the “ball”. Even when he was a footballer he kept a blog (alessandrogazzi.com) and he has always cultivated his passions for cinema, reading and music. In addition to this book, he wrote another story entitled Ten minutes and writes reviews for the magazineIndex. You have given a lot on the green rectangle but you don’t seem to want to stop and this makes me very happy. Special mention also for the publishing house 66thand2nd which consolidates – for a change – as a reference point for sports-themed books.