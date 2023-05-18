Scattered considerations on Bielsa new coach of the Uruguayan national team — Sportellate.it

Yesterday at 12:30 Uruguayan Marcelo Bielsa presented himself as the new selector of the Uruguayan national team. After twelve years, the Rosarino coach returns to coaching a national team and does so with his usual desire to improve himself and improve the environment that surrounds him.

– Generational change. It is said that the only opponent against which everyone must sooner or later lose is time and this is all the more true if we think of the situation that the Uruguayan national team is experiencing in this period. The generación dorada – made up of Cavani, Suarez, Godin & Co. – intends to step aside and the challenge for Bielsa will be to make the shock not too traumatic. The coach at the press conference said “In this first list I am going to summon the players that I know the least” to get an idea of ​​the starting point and get to know the human material at his disposal and from there to shape his idea of ​​national team.

– The style of play. Bielsa is known for being a coach with very little charrúa, who prefers possession, vertical play and a frantic search to recover the ball as high as possible. This philosophy marries very little with the recent Uruguayan history which has been characterized by pragmatism and concreteness. Tabarez’s selection, which Bielsa thanked, was based on a tight 4-4-2 and on the individual talent of Forlan, Cavani and Suarez above all; the rosarino, as if to put his hands ahead, declared that he won’t be able to give his style of play to the team as early as June given the few days available to work with the team and did not speak of tactics. The question that arises is whether we will see La Celeste with a three-man defense or whether Bielsa will resume some intuition seen in Bilbao, such as Javi Martinez’s slip on the defensive line or double play in midfield.

– The historical moment. Both the Uruguayan national team and Bielsa come from two negative experiences. La Celeste has to make up for an elimination in the first round at the last World Cup and Bielsa has to make up for it after Leeds’ dismissal. What better occasion than the 2024 Copa America and the 2026 World Cup? As underlined by some Uruguayan journalists, Bielsa’s mission is to win, in a broader sense this can mean fighting for the Copa America with Argentina and Brazil and making a world journey that is worthy of the Celeste.

– Youth work. As already mentioned, Bielsa wants to get to know as many players as possible and to do this he will make wide-ranging call-ups. On the other hand, no coach is as capable as he is of shaping talent to make it flourish. Although it could be argued that work in a national team is not the same as the daily work of a club, there is a precedent that bodes well: Chile. conquer two Copa America with his pupil Sampaoli, thanks to the development of the young Chileans available. Two names that owe a lot to Bielsa are Vidal and Medel, who the Argentine launched for the national team and who have become pillars of La Roja playing there for a decade.

– The relationship with Uruguay (country). In a country that thrives on football like Uruguay, a man like Bielsa is in his natural habitat and it won’t be so strange that he also follows the league or the lower national teams to quench his thirst for football. Many have hoped that the arrival of the Argentine will also help them to grow as a movement, an operation that was successful in Bielsa in Mexico, and to return to rivaling the much richer Argentine and Brazilian leagues. What is certain is that Bielsa will fully immerse himself in the charrúa football culture by creating a mutual exchange that will enrich both parties and perhaps even the two greats of Uruguayan fútbol will benefit from it by being able to fit into a more structured and virtuous system.