Lautaro Martinez has returned from the World Cup transformed.

– We had complained so much about the inadequacy of this winter market and here suddenly the Goddess of Fantasy Football gives new life to her disciples, making new players be born like flowers from concrete out of nowhere, almost as a warning to us unbelievers who have doubted for a moment of you. So welcome to Tired, illustrious unknown who has already scored 2 goals in his first 4 appearances in Serie A. Congratulations to Angry, and his first goal in a championship where in the previous 19 games played he managed to keep an average above 6 without taking advantage of Bonuses. Difficult to deploy him as a starter, but in those leagues with 10/12 teams without the rule of changing form he can certainly prove to be an excellent stop-gap by comparing the cost, the MV, and his ownership index;

– Speaking of names taken from the winter market, he made his debut and scored, like the most classic of lightning bolts from the blue, the first ever purchase of this market, i.e. Ola Solbakken. Arrived amidst general indifference, never taking the field before today, Solbakken decides to present himself in our championship and in our leagues with a +3 after less than 45 minutes of play. What to expect from him now? Among the pros there is certainly the slot freed by Zaniolo, a not very high competition, and an enthusiasm that in the context of Rome can only do good, the main con is certainly that Forward slot which makes it much less attractive from a fantasy football point of view;

– Lautaro Martinez has returned from the World Cup transformed. Since the championship restarted, 8 games have been played, in which Lautaro has scored 6 goals. In the past he has often been criticized for his not excellent finalization, which has led him to arrive only once – last season – to exceed the threshold of 20 goals in the league. Today’s Lautaro seems to be able to beat the best version of himself, a plausible but not obvious scenario, also by virtue of Lukaku’s return to black and blue;

– If there was a prize to be given to a player with a low purchase price and a high yield, today it would probably be disputed between Baschirotto and Orsolini. The first is having unexpected returns, with an average grade of 6.24 well above many of his more illustrious (and expensive) colleagues, including, to give you an idea, Skriniar, Theo Hernandez, Bremer. The latter scored his sixth goal in 20 games this weekend, but the trend seems to be even more on his side if we divide his season into two parts. In the first 11 days he collected 3 SV, 0 bonuses, without ever going beyond 6 on the report card, from the 12th day to the one just ended he scored 6 goals and 1 assist, without ever going below 6 on the report card. Memist, start the “Stonks“, Thank you;

– How cool is it to have Kvaratskhelia or Osimhen in fantasy football? Spoiler: a lot. The Napoli striker is close to the FMV of 10, this means starting with a +4 every day (and indeed it is, given his 18 goals and 3 assists in 19 games played). Almost identical speech for Kvara, who playing the same number of games has churned out 10 goals and 9 assists – 1 bonus per game for the less intuitive -, reaching an FMV of 8.92, which means starting with a +3 on your opponent every day. The problem though (for your opponent, of course) is that Kvaratskhelia he is a midfielder.