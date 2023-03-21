It’s now official: this year we have witnessed one of the most enormous and heterogeneous failures of the first attack slots, with only Osimhen looming in the middle of nowhere.

– The twenty-seventh matchday of Serie A that has just ended is perhaps the definitive confirmation of a huge and motley failure of early attack slotswith the only Osimhen towering in the middle of nowhere. In fact, after 27 games played, only the Napoli striker e lautaro martinez came in double digits. This means that the best of the worst first slots has so far scored a maximum of 9 goals, effectively guaranteeing an average goal of a goal every 3 games, which in no way repays the expected return of a striker on which usually the 20/25% of your budget;

– It should therefore not be surprising to find 5 midfielders in the top 15 goalscorers in Serie A: Kvaratskhelia, Zaccagni, Rabiot, Orsolini e Strefezza to date they have scored more or at least as many first attacking slots. This can cause strong imbalances within a league, with fantasy coaches having Lukaku, Milinkovic Savic and Skriniar in the team who find themselves at the bottom of the standings, but also unexpected compensations, where the failure of a Vlahovic in the first slot can be cushioned by the unexpected explosion of players like Nzola, Lookman, Rabiot, Orsolinifind yourself in pink like fillerma in fact discovered real substitutes for the first slots. Because the law and fantasy football are the same for everyone;

– About Lookman, a while ago we underlined how much difference it made to have in one’s own Find out the Atalanta forward and/or Zaccagni, especially in a Mantra key, whose double role W / A made them (and makes them) two fundamental players as well as for their contribution as a bonus, also for their role versatility, allowing them to be used in more than one module. A natural downturn has arrived for both, which seems to have broken for the Lazio midfielder, author of the winning goal in the Roman derby, but not for Lookman, whose situation seems to be more intricate having been accused of lack of commitment by his coach and having started from bench against Empoli. It is now the right and duty of the good playmaker not to get attached to the name and what he has done up to now, but to understand the moment and risk another name waiting for an equally physiological return to high returns;

– Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back to score. What to expect from him now? Is the worst really behind us and will it really be time to benefit from his last star-studded shots? The feeling is that it’s better not to expect too much from Ibra, whose presence on the pitch is now more useful to his teammates rather than his Fantasy Possessors. The obvious physical difficulties and an immobility as justified as it is evident are factors that should not be underestimated in view of a training choice. We must not be deceived by the goal scored from a penalty, because the risk is to bet on a player whose status is far superior to the guaranteed return, relegating to the bench the +3 who in this last quarter of the championship could make the negative difference;

– Speaking of the last quarter of the championship, Fiorentina and Sassuolo finally seem to have found the square, and focusing on the players of these two teams really seems to be the right choice to have that alternation of bonuses useful for having continuity of victories within our leagues. Pay attention to the growth of dodoto be monitored with great attention especially in the future.