Scattered considerations on “Il Sol dell’Avvenire” by Nanni Moretti — Sportellate.it

Nanni Moretti gives us a political, ironic and funny film.

“We continually ask ourselves how we will pass the time in our old age. We wonder if we will persist in doing what we did when we were young: if, for example, we will continue to write books. We wonder what kind of books we will be able to write. […] In our youth we had been told of the wisdom and serenity of the old. However, we feel that we will not be able to be either wise or serene; and on the other hand we have never loved serenity and wisdom, and instead we have always loved thirst and fever, restless searches and mistakes” Natalia Ginzburg

– Nanni Moretti in the time of the beginning of his old age resumed writing the book that he had put pen to paper – screenplay after screenplay – and translated into films – feature film after feature film – in the eighties, a book that opens with “Sogni d’ oro” (1981), which is pervaded “with thirst and fever, with restless searches and mistakes”, and which seemed to have been concluded with “Palombella rossa” (1989) and the simultaneous farewell to the alter ego Michele Apicella. “Il Sol dell’Avvenire” is an ideal appendix postponed for more than thirty years;

– The blanket from “Sweet Dreams” is put back on after a few scenes, explicitly referring to the 1981 film. As in “Sogni d’oro” Nanni Moretti is the protagonist, a director with obsessions with his obsessions, argumentative towards colleagues who do the job badly. But if in his early work Michele Apicella hid behind him, intolerant of the flattery of the shrewd director played by Gigio Morra to the point of fighting us, here it is simply Giovannino less inflexible in his intransigence towards his colleagues guilty of filming ugly scenes, and therefore “useless, because they are simply ugly”, but more serene, steadfast in his dispassionateness, shining in the example he gives in the moments in which he dodges and lets us see scenes – those of the young lovers to whom he passes the jokes, those accompanied by splendid music by the Italian singer-songwriter – wonderful, which demonstrate a sense of the giant image of cinematographic art;

– Contrary to what Barbara Bobulova’s character claims (“Who cares about politics, this is a love movie”), “Il Sol dell’Avvenire” is also a political film, closer to “Palombella rossa” than to the militant anti-Berlusconism of the nineties: if the upheaval in “Palombella rossa” was in the present, a heartfelt invitation to renewal to avoid the disintegration of the left, in “Il Sol dell’Avvenire” it is in the past, in search of the what if which could have marked a turning point (what would have happened if the PCI had distanced itself from the USSR after the invasion of Hungary in ’56?). The ending of the film in the film brings back more to the dream of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” that to the blood of “Inglourious Basterds” by Tarantino, experimenter mainstream of reference in the genre of uchronia in recent years;

– In the film there are self-quotations in part only hinted at (the speech on the shoes refers to “Bianca”, the kicks to the ball in “La mass is over”, the swimmer in the pool in “Palombella rossa”), in part more explicit, such as when he remembers his mother – a transversal figure in the entire filmography – “I miss her, she’s been gone for twelve years” (Mrs. Apicella passed away in 2010). There is no shortage of a potential new catchphrase (Netflix’s “190 countries” obsessively repeated) nor a new self-deprecating reversal of one of the historical clichés: as already in “My mother” the “Bianca, I have to defend myself” was been transfigured in “Margherita, I have to protect myself” followed by “Ma sei scemo?”, as in “Il Sol dell’Avvenire” the furious Michele Apicella of “Le parole sono importa” by – once again – “Palombella rossa” has now given way to seventy-year-old Giovanni, who sings, less restless, than “Sono solo parole”. From this point of view, the film takes the form of a musical carillon equipped with several cylinders and equipped with at least one more listening level for those who have already enjoyed the director’s work;

– In the last ten years Nanni Moretti has turned genre in a striking way from “My mother” to “Three floors” to “Il Sol dell’Avvenire”, tracing an unintelligible film trajectory and for this reason sometimes unjustly frowned upon. I think the unpredictability achieved in this phase of artistic maturity is a merit, and I hope you continue to realize exactly what he wants to do when he wants to do it, because whatever Giovanni says a film every five years is not too littleand as Fossati sings “There is time, there is time, there is time”.