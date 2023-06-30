Scattered considerations on “Innocente”, the latest album by Baby Gang — Sportellate.it

Zakariain his latest album “Innocente”, tells us about his life and gives us a picture of many and many who live a Milan outside the mainstream narrative.

– Milan has always been at the center of massive migrations because it is an industrial city. From the south of Italy, before, to the south of the world now. The suburbs of the so-called moral capital have always been filled with hopes, dreams and bodies which, over the years, have been incorporated and made part of the social fabric. For some years, however, there has been a massive pushback towards those coming from the Maghreb, Peru, Egypt, Senegal, etc. One of the causes, it cannot be hidden, is deeply rooted racism at all social and state levels. Life is definitely easier if you are Caucasian rather than African. We often talk about ethnic profiling of law enforcement and you will all remember the Bakayoko case, Milan player stopped because he is alleged to have committed a robbery and then arrested in the middle of the street. Bakayoko’s story has points of contact with that of Zakaria Muhib, in arte Baby Gang. In fact, to understand his latest album “Innocente”, we need to go back a few years ago;

– San Siro it is a neighborhood that perfectly exemplifies what was mentioned earlier: a road that separates houses whose cost per square meter is prohibitive for a good 80% of the Milanese and the ALER, i.e. popular, houses. In them, lives go on with occasional jobs, often badly paid, which do not allow the new generations to be able to access the city, forcing them to stay in the barrio where they work, getting by, with activities considered illegal. In this context the “I hate it” from Kassovitz the guys put together the crew “Seven 7oo” which is bringing out incredible artists such as Rondodasosa, Saky, Vale Pain, Neima Ezza, Keta and Kilimoney. The name derives from the jargon with which Zone 7 San Siro is called: Seven Zoo. Notoriety, however, came before the spectacular texts that these guys write, from a news episode: Naim Ezza – a friend of Baby Gang – had called together boys and girls for the shooting of his new video. The lack of masks – sic! – and the famous forbidden “gathering” meant that the police stations were bombarded with phone calls, so much so that the Police and Carabinieri arrived in Piazza Selinunte in riot gear, shooting tear gas to disperse the crowd. This action was matched by a reaction made up of throwing objects from houses, shouts that recited “go away”, “out of our areas” etc. It is enough to watch the various videos relating to the event in question on YouTube to understand that the intervention of the Police and Carabinieri was completely disproportionate compared to what was happening in that very square;

– This is the atmosphere you breathe in the suburbs and Zakaria can’t help but inhale it. He grows up with his mother, a worker, and leaves the house at a very young age tossed between communities, family homes, social workers, juvenile courts. When he can he sleeps on the trains between Lecco and Milan and starts writing. He immediately receives the release form from Lecco for having shot a music video during the lockdown. Then notice of departure from Milan for another video. From that moment on, scorched earth was literally created around him since he was unable to give concerts, he underwent many searches in his home and his relatives and friends in search of weapons used in the second mentioned video which, however, did not turn out to be true. In October 2023 Baby, already in the district house for a fight, was sentenced to almost 5 years in prison for a crime, on the two contested, which, however, he does not appear to have committed: a robbery that took place at the Columns of San Lorenzo in Milan in May 2021 (he was under investigation together with the others Neima Ezza and Samy Free). The second case, on the other hand, pertained to an armed robbery in Vignate, in the province of Milan, for which he was sentenced, with abbreviated procedure, to 4 years and 10 months. Nonetheless, as emerged in the trial phase, his phone was hooked up to the cells of another municipality and there is no other evidence beyond an acknowledgment made months after the fact;

– “Innocente” is the fruit of all this. His life gives him sap that overflows in his lyrics which, coming out of the headphones, literally slap you because they slap a reality you try not to see in your face. Unease, anger, frustration, desire to succeed and for redemption. In the album “Innocente”, recorded during his stay in the therapeutic community, the 14 songs see important collaborations from the Italian rap scene and beyond (Gue, Ghali, Rondodasosa, Emis Killa, the French rapper Tears, Elai etc). The producers are no less: come on 2nd Roof a Drillionaire, FT Kings, Arena Ettorebut above all the artistic curator of the project Bobo. The photo that stands out on the cover is the one taken during his stay in a community in Turin. A manifesto of his essence, which we also find in the intro of the first track “Cell #4” dice “What do you want to know? Am I sorry for what I did? Yes, certainly. Not a single day goes by that I don’t feel remorse; not because I’m locked in here or because you think I should. Rehabilitated means nothing. Because to tell the truth, I don’t give a shit” (Morgan Freeman in “The wings of freedom”). Another passage whose text is magnificent in its power of denunciation is “How come” with Emis Killa, expressing enormous admiration for Baby: “The system does not correct, it punishes the exuberant (Ah), with modus operandi, outdated systems (Already). Where the institution (Eh) eats up words (Eh) and if you don’t understand it, you too look like an asshole. That’s why I wrote to Baby, that’s why I write to Tia, my freedom be hers, her condemnation a little mine, ruthless fucking nostalgia now gone“. Worth mentioning “Tiffany” con Expensiveone of whom you hear this passage which once again underlines the repression that hangs over the shoulders of those who are not Caucasian and come from the “neighborhood”: “They say it will be cold this winter, They say this government will be worse, Friends lost along the way, Nights in a cell, but c’est pas grave, If you don’t know how it went, don’t ask me: “How are you?”, I smoke hashish , marijuana, I close my eyes and look beyond, ah-ah, ah-ah. Wesh kho, okay? If I close my eyes, I’ll see you in the usual place. And, I know, it’s tough. If the bill comes when you put your head right (Free Baby, Free Baby)“;

– Listening to it all is decidedly dutiful and painful. Especially if the listener has enjoyed a privilege – be it citizenship, skin, country and side of the world of birth – involuntary. Do yourself a favor: don’t call him gangstarap, don’t give him 90s West Coast-style labels. It’s none of this, it’s simply the future and it’s the condition of this country and its suburbs outside the glittering “week”, from rappers reseller (cited Tedua) and various junk. Finally reality makes its way into the mainstream and the quality of the rap tracks becomes very high. Thanks Baby, Free Baby!

