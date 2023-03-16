Cyclone Erling Haaland hits a Leipzig that lasts only twenty minutes.

– This Manchester City needed an evening like this. In 90 minutes – even less, to tell the truth – Guardiola’s team has rediscovered those certainties that an old friend, now at home in north London, is slowly trying to take away. A sparkling European night was needed, in that competition that often in the past has caused more pain than moments of joy. A clear, resounding victory, never in question, to gain the right strength to face the next decisive challenges. On Saturday there is immediately another inside-or-out match, against Burnley, to get back on the plane to Wembley to play for the semi-final of the FA Cup. And then precisely the championship, where this year it is Arteta’s Arsenal spoiling the nights of Gundogan and his companions, forced to run after each other and not be able to make mistakes anymore, as it hadn’t happened to them for a long time now;

– It was obviously the evening of Erling Haalandscored 5 times before the 60th minute – yes, 5 goals in less than an hour – Guardiola took him off to give him rest and a standing ovation. The Norwegian has scored 39 goals this season in 36 games, 32 in the Champions League in his career. More than Crespo, Luis Suarez, Trezeguet, to name just a few examples. He needed a night like that too. The sustained effort by teammates and coach to involve him emotionally and technically in the team’s offensive maneuver is giving mixed results. Certainly the Premier, in this sense, is proving to be the most training gym possible. Trying to do what doesn’t come naturally against teams like Forest or Newcastle, physical, short, tough teams, is almost more difficult than doing it on European evenings. Today, even in this aspect of his game we have seen progress, even if, in any case, it is always his infinite hunger in the penalty area that differentiates him from other human beings on this earth;

– Il Lispia of the first leg – especially of the second half of that game – it seemed that it could be a dangerous trap for this City too. Rose’s tactical plan, deflated after a few minutes, seemed to be quite clear. Higher center of gravity than three weeks ago and more aggressive attitude, trying to raise the pressure line to then hurt even and especially in offensive transitions. Hence the choice to give up Andre Silva to give space to Werner as an offensive end, with Szoboszlai-Forsberg-Laimer behind and the duo formed by Haidara and Laimer in the midfield. Then Haaland took action it’s true, but with him also a little reassuring general performance from a defensive line where for once even Guardiol he seemed quite struggling. Some important performers were also missing, Nkunku and Schlager above all. But tonight probably nothing would have been enough against the Norwegian hurricane;

– It was also the evening of Kevin De Bruyne, in a period in which he was not succeeding in anything he had used to. It was thrilling to hear the stadium shout his name after the 2-0 win, an action in which the Belgian was decisive by forcefully kicking a shot which – then rejected by the crossbar – landed on Haaland’s head for the most convenient of goals empty door. The striker scored his second goal in two minutes, but the crowd sang for his idol. They have been through a lot together and many still hope to go through it, but even if this doesn’t happen, no one will erase the deep sense of gratitude that the blues people feel and will always feel for their Flemish champion. Guardiola, who has been asked several times in recent days about his pupil’s drop in form, has advised De Bruyne to start from the basics. Running, dodging, raising his head, passing, kicking. Tonight the Belgian took him at his word. With his left foot he split the crossbar for the 2-0 goal, with his other foot he sent a feather flying towards the opposite cross to wish his people a good night. I would say that all in all the basics are still there;

– Since the match offered few ideas – damned Erling – we can dwell for a moment on what will be the near future of Guardiola’s team. As mentioned on Saturday, Burnley will arrive at Etihad led by an old friend, that Vincent Kompany who was captain of the blues and is now leading his team towards a triumphant season in the Championship. Getting into the top 4 of the FA Cup would mean adding another piece to try and turn this season into a legend. Arteta and him have different plans, and on April 26 they will go up to Etihad to reiterate it. But there is one scene that more than any other tells of this City’s desire to try to win this time too. On Saturday the whole team joyfully “fell down” on Haaland’s shoulders after the penalty that served to beat Palace, under the watchful eye of the fans who arrived from Manchester. How many games like this have City brought home in recent years? How many trophies have De Bruyne and his teammates managed to put away in the recent past? forget everything, hunger is always the same. The angry party at Selhurst Park after Saturday’s goal is there to prove it.