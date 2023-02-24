With her right hand she keeps time, with her left hand she defines the form: Tàr is the podium from which Cate Blanchett directs both sides of the screen with a surreal performance.

– “Time is central, time is the fundamental part of interpretation. You can’t start without me, I start the clock. So my left hand gives the shape, but my right hand – the second – marks the time, and keeps it going.” The interview that opens Tàr lets us know the protagonist right away, in a clever ploy that clearly shows the type of personality and character we’re going to discover. A dimly lit audience, a huge stage, a boundless ego: Tàr is the story of the self-destructive chemical reaction that is triggered when fame meets uncontrolled and total power. Two hours and three quarters in which everything, from what we see on the screen to the audience sitting next to us, follows the magnetic movements of Cate Blanchett in control of time and form;

– An almost maniacal and inviolable attention that which Todd Field represents in her film, with the cameras that sometimes seem to distract themselves towards one of the secondary stories present but that Blanchett refocuses with ever more control and violence on herself, to remark how everything present around Tàr is with her or against her . Violence which, however, sows increasingly marked cracks along the narration in the titanic egomania of the protagonist, in small episodes which slowly undermine her personality until reaching the natural implosion of Tàr himself;

– All the narcissistic and egocentric traits, the delusions of power and control, are psychological implications that are activated when the protagonist relates to other people. Also in our case, the moments in which Tàr is alone – whether it is in her old apartment or during her runs around Berlin – are the moments in which the manipulative power, in the absence of prey to attack, stops and indeed it almost backfires on Tàr itself. These are the moments that represent the cracks I mentioned earlier: the voices and noises become more intense, the environment becomes more vulnerable and her power loses influence. A vulnerability that leads Tàr to suffer the effects of her own ego, worn out by the constant loss of power and control;

– Todd Field said that during the decade of production of the script he only ever had Cate Blanchett as the protagonist, no alternative. Cate Blanchett called the role “difficult” and “very risky”, and then concluded with “Todd and Tàr have emptied me, it will be my last job, I want to quit”. Cate Blanchett’s performance in this Oscar-winning role reaches extraordinary levels of immersion and identification that in many ways reminded me of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. From the energy in the few moments of conducting the orchestra, to the transition from English to German in all naturalness up to the destructive final climax, Cate Blanchett works the psychological meanders of her character and expresses them in a memorable performance;

– Tracing a line at the end of the film, Tàr is an incredibly accurate and realistic scenario (there are many who wonder if it is a biopic or a work of fiction), in which Cate Blanchett could ruin herself or play the role of her career. Fortunately, the commitment led to the second choice and the result is a film that is in some ways classic, distant from modern cinematic times, aimed at a target that is certainly more attentive and patient than the norm. It is perhaps an objectively unassailable film, because every single choice is rational and made with extreme care, and criticism would fall into pure subjective judgements.