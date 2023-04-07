“Tennis as a religious experience” is the description of a work of art, elevated by the pen of David Foster Wallace to the same level.

– Critics have called them essays – or at worst written – as David Foster Wallace has always been described like this: “writer and essayist”. Never as in “Tennis as a religious experience“, however, the words of the author of can be approached Infinite It is to the concept of ekphrasis. Two parts, the first published in the section Tennis of the NY Times in September 1996 and the second already published in the columns of the same newspaper exactly ten years later, paint the most real and the most ethereal, the most concrete and the most intelligible part of tennis: the brutal everyday life of a Grand Slam and the lightness all-encompassing Roger Federer. The union of these two works in a single volume, published for the first time by Einaudi in 2012, 4 years after the death of the native of Ithaca, is perfect: borrowing the definition that Foster Wallace himself uses to describe Federer, “Tennis as a religious experience” is Mozart and Metallica at the same time, and the harmony is super fine;

– “Democracy and trade at the US Open” takes the form of a detailed and anti-rhetorical journalistic report of everything that the cameras do not capture during the Labor Day on the bleachers and avenues of Flushing Meadows. The long lists of brands, sponsors, stands of food&beverage that swarm between one court and another make all the people employed behind the scenes of one of the largest tennis and sports stages in the world of simple extrasfor which the individual depth and personality are shaded by overwhelming presence of extracurricular interests to a bouncing ball on New York courts. Foster Wallace fearlessly declares “the 1995 US Open based mainly on trade“. Impossible to paint the reality lived in the first person, thanks to the coveted Media Pass, without moving away from an aseptic, raw, sparse style: too much dehumanization to enhance that bit of art that a tennis match is able to show;

– “Federer as a religious experience” is, on the other hand, the plastic transposition of what any sports and writing enthusiast could aspire to achieve before exhaling his last breath. Simply, we have not yet seen writing about a person, a personality, gestures better than David Foster Wallace managed to do with Roger Federer. Everyone has their own favorite “Federer Moments”, depending on the context in which they experienced them from the sidelines or behind a screen. No one, however, made the your his tongue so powerful / that a spark from the sun your glory / may to have left to the future people (forgive me Dante for the triplet borrowed). The topspin and fast break passer in the 2005 US Open final against Agassi. The 6-0 1-2, Nadal lead on his serve in the 2006 Wimbledon final are two masterpieces, Caravaggio’s self-portrait in David with the head of Goliath. Foster Wallace fully succeeds in rendering the transfiguring figure that Federer represented for tennis: ancient and very modern, graceful and very powerful, sinuous and very brutal. Mozart e i Metallicaprecisely;

The first of the two Federer moments chosen by Foster Wallace.

– The two sections balance and balance each other perfectly, as if they were regulated by an infernal counterbalance. The first is modulated according to the only language to which the whole atmosphere of a New York beginning of September leads back, namely that of war. Sampras-Philippoussis is narrated as Athens versus Sparta. Pete’s victory like that of forces of democracy and human freedom. The boundaries of the 23.77-metre field like the brow of any Hellespont. The change of shift between the afternoon session and the evening session such as the fall of Saigon. An inhuman language for a degraded humanity, which dangerously brings ticket collectors, spectators, journalists and advertisers closer to the state of beasts. Foster Wallace riesce a return the only humanizing flames in the notes: only a minor and inferior character can fresco the experience of that September 4th. The details that one clings to in order not to lose hope that sport can rise above the business it feeds are minimal. Only at the foot of the page can they find a place. The chair umpire’s shoes, the stature of the ball boys, the sex symbolism by Agassi: miniatures whose beauty lies precisely in being ornamental. In conclusion, “art and energy are confined within the precise lines of a field, while the beauty of commerce is that it is borderless“;

– Limiting himself to the pure presentation of a male sportsman, David Foster Wallace has raised the bar to a level that is frankly unattainable, at least in the current era. The American paints the kinetic beauty of Federer dosing rhetorical figures and breaking latest news dryness. Digressions on the micrometer that determines the effectiveness of a shot e decisions come “Federer the preternatural athlete” or the ability to give “the illusion of making less effortThe title itself, a euphemism for the Wimbledon shuttle driver’s exclamation: Federer is one fucking experience quasi religious. It is no coincidence that the most significant lines of the entire work go beyond the page itself, resulting in the meta-literature that Roger Federer’s talent knows how to evoke. Attempting to paraphrase them would be harmful, it would reduce what solo note cannot be (unlike “Democracy and Trade at the US Open”. We report them as they are, perfect in their purity: “Genius is not reproducible. Inspiration, however, is contagious, and multifaceted, and even just seeing, up close, the power and aggressiveness made vulnerable by beauty means feeling inspired“. As for Roger Federer, David Foster Wallace is not playable. Copying it is impossible. However, it is necessary to draw inspiration from him. Without aiming to reach the same heavenly peaks.