Scattered considerations on the 3rd season of “The Mandalorian” — Sportellate.it

The third season of the Mandalorian takes a clear and definite path, it leads us to expand our view on the Mandalorians and everything we have known in the previous episodes, with several twists along the way. And these considerations are written, as the creed teaches, without spoilers. Because This is the Way.

– Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, therefore the last and ninth film of the famous stellar saga, was released in 2019. Just a month before the release of the film it was released, slightly more subdued (insert sarcasm here), the first season of The Mandalorian;

– Within a couple of weeks the series had already become a must see for all fans and not, because it was already a masterpiece at the time and because the whole world seemed to have known the only thing capable of countering the unstoppable advance of online cat videos: Grogu. That precise historical moment, few realize it, marked a fundamental crossroads for the entire Star Wars universe. Mandalorian was a successful series, a solid and quality spin-off, in which a strong research and experimentation component vibrated, ready to feed the much more voracious main film saga. Today, having reached the third season, Mando and Grogu they hang around in space and very quietly show us that this is the future of Star Wars. The latest trilogy of films has not been very successful, with several critical issues and poor management of the problems that everyone knew would arise in resurrecting the series, Mandalorian but not. Thanks also to the unfortunately always little celebrated Jon Favreau, for whom the superlative adjectives in recognizing his importance in the current world of cinecomics are never wasted, the series achieves the perfect sublimation of all those themes and vulnerabilities that Star Wars encounters in our current historical period. Even in the small cracks that it shows along the production, Mandalorian responds with awareness and keeps every aspect of the situation under control, with nice tricks and creative solutions. The result is an almost theatrical series at times, perfectly paced, satisfying for the novice and EXTREMELY satisfying for the fans. And if someone tells you that in the last episode he didn’t jump up on the sofa with scarves and flags depicting Grogu singing stadium chants, don’t trust him, either he’s telling you a lot of lies or he simply hasn’t seen the Mandalorian;

– One of the greats improvement leading this third season is the rediscovery of the impressive choral orchestra to accompany the footage. In a sea of ​​sound effects that sometimes make our ears creak a little, for some slight inaccuracy that is a bit too artisanal, the young Ludwig Göransson this time has found the perfect grip of the Mandalorian musical reins. To understand how the work has increased, just go to Spotify and look for the above name with the two dots over the O, open the albums and select those dedicated to the Mandalorian seasons. The last one, of course, is the more substantial and articulated one (ndr: be careful, they are separated into several volumes). Orchestra which at the time was directed by the eternal John Williams, an orchestra which has always represented a cornerstone in Beskar (EHEH) of all the production signed by George Lucas, and which in the last releases was a bit lost. The gargantuan production budget settles here too and it certainly settles well. Then if we want we could talk about the refinement of the whole musical sector but this is material for very different considerations;

– The pace of the narration is indeed marked over time, because what happens is always shown in a clear and easily assimilable way even for those who do not master lightsabers easily, but the episodes are made up of so many events that in the end we find ourselves in a frantic escalation of key moments. A choice that I personally shared as there is more air between one episode and another, leaving us time to enjoy the Star Wars panorama, and which in my opinion also works well in all the narrative machinery. Each episode ends in itself and, much appreciated, avoids those subterfuges of low league series that leave you at the end with a big question mark to force you to go on. A stylistic choice (extremely elegant) which is maintained in the episodes, even in the last one, despite the always variable durations between the different episodes. In fact, this season we are witnessing more fragmented episodes in terms of duration, going from the canonical 30 minutes up to 56 minutes of the Chapter 19, to give more freedom of narration to the individual episodes and always be sure that each chapter ends on itself. Another step forward made this season is certainly the cultural load, pass me the term, of the episodes. It is important to understand that these episodes, unlike the previous ones, have in mind the objective of completing the puzzle of the different characters present and to help us better understand their past;

– As mentioned before, we need this season to broaden our knowledge of the characters and their past, and to build more solid and independent figures. One of the criticisms that could be addressed to the old seasons of Mandalorian was that, in fact, the characters were a bit empty, a bit light. An almost predictable and normal dynamic given that each season is based on 8 short-lived episodes. But precisely, Mandalorian was born almost as an experiment, a laboratory in which to test all the weapons which we strongly hope will then replenish the arsenal of the Star Wars films. The current situation is that today the laboratory is enormously more advanced than its cinematographic counterparts, it has an awareness of its own capabilities as solid as the armor of the Mandalorians and, sure of its means, it begins to lay down the first pieces of a great future. Also for this reason an official film has been confirmed: it’s time to move on to the hard way. This is the way.