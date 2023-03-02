The usual Netflix pre-season appointment is back: after a disastrous fourth season dutifully covered in insults, let’s warm up the engines in view of the 2023 World Cup. IT’S RACE WEEK!

– We are in the fifth year in a row and it has now become a habit to bring forward the start of the motoring season by a week with Drive to Survive. Relive the events of the past championship in a different light, stuff your eyes with all the shining splendor of the machines thanks to the firepower of theHigh-octane HDR by the Netflix crew, go and dust off those hatchets between low walls that we buried and momentarily forgotten during the winter break. This year we open the first episode with a nice picnic on a blue 500 driven by Steiner e Binotto, as Sunday friends, between inelegant epithets and fat laughs. We then quickly move on to the Bahrain straight, where as usual all the cars and their respective drivers are exhibited for the usual photos at the start of the year, a year that we remember was fundamental due to the changes in regulations, and rightly so importance to the comments and doubts of the various protagonists regarding their own resources and those of their rivals. These are just two small anecdotes that help us understand how this season Drive to Survive deserves credit for, at least, try to build a more empathic relationship with the viewer. We all know how the old championship went, we all know the fate of Binotto and the Scuderia, we all know how the cars have evolved during the year. While in recent seasons a cherry-picking of situations much more sensationalist, to the constant and spasmodic search for the “GASP!“of the viewer, this year we are trying to build a more faithful narrative reconstruction of the episodes, in an attempt to find a very delicate balance capable of satisfying both enthusiasts and complete neophytes. This is why Binotto’s aesthetic elegance is immediately scratched by the various “fuck” uttered on television, it is why an apparent missile like the Mercedes is shattered by the dubious comments of all the drivers present in the paddock: each episode told tries to tease us to build a small climax related to each of the protagonists present;

– What had most pissed off the fans of the fourth season was, in fact, the spasmodic search for the reality show in simple events between pilots. Between the attempt to build non-existent rivalries, or to foment hypothetical events invented from scratch, this season the writers have realized that perhaps, rather than looking for sensationalism on the track, it is easier to find it in off-track political events. It is also for this reason that in these 10 episodes there is more and more present and sentient a figure like that of Stefano Domenicali, the FIA ​​president who seems to play the lion tamer, among the heads of the various teams ready to slaughter each other with accusations. Surely the most important story that helps us understand this figure is the meeting of despair led by Toto regarding the famous case of porpoising: the tones are raised, Horner even extends a hand towards the crew to ask to continue the meeting away from the cameras, Domenicali is forced to raise his voice. A dynamic between teams that was certainly also present in the other seasons but which, finally, this year takes a better and more organized turn, due both to the understanding of Netflix and to the status that the team principals have achieved towards the series, transformed all a little more media subjects also against DTS as well as traditional media. Obviously, the various vicissitudes between the minor teams will also come in cascade for the usual mid-table battles (and beyond);

– And we come to the episode that I was most waiting for, the one that when I read the title I was already rubbing my hands with a greedy expression on my face, the one that “please tell me they went hard”: the episode on Paperar…Ferrari. Anyone who reads Sportellate’s burst columns will (I hope) have read the Considerations eh big pages from last season, with our ass-kicking comments towards the red wall, started well, continued badly, ended worse. The bet on Ferrari is definitely a story packed with inspiration for the entire Netflix team that they could probably write a separate season specifically for the trio Binotto-Mekies-Wheel. Instead, they worked hard to concentrate the splendid and amazing adventures of the most acrobatic trio in the whole paddock in an all-red episode. As I said before, the great skill of this season is always trying to find a balance point in an attractive product for both enthusiasts and newbies. In this episode maybe it is where this kind of balance is best found, also thanks to the innumerable concessions of the flamboyant actors, with the continuous alternation of digs and more didactic events. From Mekies yes he jams in his own notebook in a panicto the Spanish rebellion of Carlos in full Silverstone up to the famous one accusing finger by Binotto, there is really a lot of irons in the fire for the cameras. And also in this case, as mentioned before, the choice to keep the sensationalism at the wall and off the track is a good one. Self Charles and Carlos are portrayed as two competitive friends despite the difficulties, the directors of Maranello certainly don’t come out well amidst reviewable radios, decidedly questionable strategic calls and the laughter of all ALL the paddock. They are practically percolated by everyone, from Red Bull to Alpine, everyone always has something to say about Ferrari strategies. For heaven’s sake, I understand there may be a bit of romance, but these people have these things concretely said and this unfortunately is unassailable. Binotto almost always speaks in Italian with an enviable calm in front of the cameras, but the whole context helps to build the slow and inexorable decay of the Italian team during the 2022 season;

– In addition to the largest and most important happenings there are also many small situations that Netflix gladly collects from the asphalt and transforms them into stories with a delicate work of composition. The withdrawal of Vettelil Platelet (which will also launch the Brown-Szafnauer competition), the great story of cost cap Red Bull, the last year of Mick Jr., the young rampants, the musical chairs of the pilots … there is so much material to draw from and that Drive To Survive orchestrate well along the ten episodes. Maybe a little too many, let’s say around 8 you start to feel the attempt to force the duration of the events to reach the usual duration of 10 parts, but still all enjoyable and interesting. In this case, the choice to modulate the episodes in a better way than in the past was rewarded, with some vertical episodes on specific facts and others instead more assorted of minor events that make up Well yes they support each other. From the peaks “I’m on the darkside” signed Fernando Alonso, to Tsunoda that fart in front of cameras, up to De Vries who really has the face of a psychopath who eats everything, overall it can be defined as a good work by Netflix. It goes without saying that gods were unfortunately made sacrificessee Alfa and Williams with their respective Bottas and Albon who are practically never named, but it’s also right to maintain some intensity and avoid dispersion;

– Let’s say that between the sixth and ninth episode the beat fades slightly, to recharge the batteries on sendoff finale which launches us towards the first week of the race. With the luck that in the 2022 championship many fates were decided in the last race, Netflix rightly took advantage of it and exploited the Abu Dhabi sunsets to gather 2022 and serve the first dough of 2023with a special mention to a character who has aided and deeply featured Drive to Survive. Daniel Ricciardo is a driver who at the age of 33 will unfortunately find himself the third Red Bull driver, outside the starting 20 grid, due to questionable career choices and lack of performance. As well as always being a major media personality from his first day in F1 he was also a cornerstone of Drive to Survive itselfborn in a period of profound renewal of the Circus and above all born as a gamble, won thanks also to personalities like Ricciardo. That’s why the Netflix team takes advantage of it to make him a farewell tailor-made, in the hope of seeing him again soon in front of the cameras. And on the clapperboards of the new actors, on the “he can suck my balls” (this is a subtlety for the most passionate) the curtain closes on the fifth season of Drive to Survive. A product that has recovered after an extremely disastrous year, it has recalibrated and continues to drive the growth of sports-themed docuseries. However, it is important to remember that part of these merits also goes to the Team Principals and all the riders that when they see the Netflix cameras they make themselves more “available”: I don’t mean just available in front of the cameras but available in the serve easy hookups to screenwritersto build its events and actions and keep the renewed soul of the Circus standing, which seems definitively risen from the ashes of the sad 10 years. We leave the last line for an honorable mention: Verstappen has always hated Drive To Survive, never wanted to participate, but this year he too sat in front of the cameras. Let’s say that the contribution is what it is, it is so apathetic hard, we didn’t miss anything here.