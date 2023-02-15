A deadline for the ages.

– Durant to the Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Crowder plus 4 first picks and a pick swap for 2028. This exchange would be enough to remind us of a trade deadline for years and years, but it is certainly not the only one worthy of note. Phoenix puts the ultimate offensive weapon on the roster, returning to the Contender Olympus and the feeling we feel for those who will have to organize the defense against the Suns is that of pity. In return he sacrifices 2 young and valuable pieces of his roster, mortgaging his future until 2028: on the other hand the timeline is set to today and the choice is 100% correct. Will that be enough to win? If we knew, what would we be looking at the NBA for. The impression is that the roster is shortalso considering the sale of Saric to save taxes, but we’ll see;

– Brooklyn completes the U-turn by reclaiming draft picks used in the past on Harden and capitalizing on the disposals of the two stars: the Nets now have an interesting roster, young but without a clear star. The hopes of glory are obviously set aside, but Sean Marks will now be able to judge the various elements on the roster and understand how to find the missing piece to aim high in a short time. A possible explosion of Bridgesalready glimpsed in Phoenix, could make his task a lot easier;

– Before the Durant trade, the main topic was the Jazz-T’wolves-Lakers exchangein which Westbrook ended up at the Jazz (later cut), Conley went to Minnesota, while LA welcomed back D’Angelo Russell as well as Malik Beasley and Vanderbilt. Easy to think that the Lakers are stronger than before. Will that be enough for play-in? We’re pretty sure it is, Lebron James injuries aside. And for the title? Logic says no. D-Lo is a player who performs better with the ball than without, just like Westbrook, but compared to Russ he is more reliable from 3 points (39.1% vs. 29.6% on the season, 7 vs. 4.1 attempts per game) e less inclined to exaggerate, Beasley is the classic 3-point shooter that the Lakers needed like bread and Vanderbilt can replace Beverley, traded to the Magic for Mo Bamba, in terms of charisma. Minnesota recovers 2 second picks and the Jazz unload Conley and picking up the famous (and hyper-offer) pick Lakers 2027. Not much stuff, but in Utah they seem to have clearer ideas than in Minniewho will pay for the summer error on Gobert for years;

– The team that probably comes out the most strengthened, after the Suns, are the Los Angeles Clippers: Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland e Mason Plumlee rinunciando a Luke Kennard, John Wall, Reggie Jacskson e a due seconde (due seconde per Bones Hyland????). The unfortunate side from Los Angeles extends his rotations in the long department, adds the dynamism of Hyland from the bench and the shooting and experience of Gordon. The fate of the Clippers always remains linked to the health of its two stars Leonard and George (25 and 15 games each missed so far), but the supporting cast absolutely level up. And not by a little;

– Crowder to the Bucks for 5 seconds, Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets for Reed and 3 seconds, Muscala to the Celtics for Justin Jackson and 2 seconds. A few days earlier Hachimura traded for Nunn and 3 second round picks.

This deadline has certified how the choices of the second round are highly devalued goods: this is the effect of a very balanced season, where many teams hope to take advantage of the opportunity and are reluctant to weaken their roster. All this has contributed to creating a situation in which as many as 15 teams are above the cap and as many as 11 would pay the luxury today. The NBA is a league where timing is key: pushing for today means accepting a difficult future, unless you are a big market, with the advantages of the case in the race for the stars on the market. The 2023 Draft, heralded as epochalwill shuffle the cards again in this League, which always remains fluid and never monotonous.