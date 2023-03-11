Described as a real life season of Ted Lasso, Welcome to Wrexham is so much better. No skepticism: the series deserves praise.

– “Financially idiotic but addictive“. How better to describe football for someone who is approaching the world of the leather ball for the first time than with the definition given by Ryan Reynolds? The first season of Welcome to Wrexham, 18 episodes produced by John Heinon, Rod McElhenney and Humphrey Ker, is unquestionably a successful product. Distributed in Italy by Disney+, the series chronicles the genesis and development of Wrexham AFC’s first two seasons of football since the American stars decided to invest in the Welsh team. We need to make an effort to get into the manufacturers’ point of view: the target audience is young people, mostly Americans, who like them discover European football and the relationship it builds with local men and women. Rob and Ryan remain dumbfounded once the promotion and relegation mechanism is understood, they need to explain themselves and also explain the basic rules of football (how can you not know that extra time comes before penalties?), but they never do it with excessive pathos or rhetoric;

– People who don’t know football want to introduce football to people like them who don’t know football. What could possibly go wrong? Being able to get those who know football interested in everything beyond football. Only a production up to par could have done it. And he did. For the course of the season, following the progress of the matches is also superfluous, it would be enough to summarize the matches with the final result and it would work anyway. Because talking only about football would not make one understand anything about football, which branches out and is expressed in all 24 hours of all 7 days of the week. However, he still recovers from football and football players: injuries, families, human relationships, salaries that don’t really fill the bank account and sword of Damocles on Twitter or Instagram are too often underestimated aspects, as if tangentially touching the existence of those who , to all intents and purposes, is human like us in front of the screen;

– It is clearly stated in episode 17, apparently the most disconnected and “superfluous” of the season: “men need sport to express all the emotions they hold inside, emotions need sport to tell the story of the men who experience them“. Consequently all the aspects that permeate a football club are presented, regardless of whether it is in the National League or from anywhere in the world: si talks about men, about their girlfriends’ tragic pregnancies, about outbursts after alienating working weeks, about a symbiosis to be perpetrated between 11 men in the field and a community that supports them. It’s not Welcome to Wrexham AFCbensì Welcome to Wrexham: sport is a vehicle for messages and stories that have nothing to do with it, whether we are talking about a librarian, a hot dog seller or a tetraplegic female fan;

– Attention: Welcome to Wrexham it is not a perfect or immaculate series. Some scenes are absolutely excessive – see, for example, the dialogues between the elderly women at the tables by the bar, Humphrey’s shooting rehearsals in the driveway, the digression on the history of Wales – but, overall, they are very few: the moments in which the script is grasped are very rare, the invention, the post-production that makes something non-existent appear out of nowhere. It is one thing to embellish and decorate the factual reality with means or tricks, if you prefer, such as commentary added at the table, ad hoc radio services, editing that re-proposes or reverses the progress of the single game, another, however, is to create something false: Welcome to Wrexham never expires in the first one and the risk was considerable;

– Neither the owners nor any of the women and men whose history is resumed all access results un character. They are all people, some more interesting (Rob and Ryan, Jordan Davies, Ollie Palmer) some decidedly less (mister Phil fucking Parkinson, Shaun Harvey, SuperPaul Mullin). But no one turns into a caricature, they are there by chance: lives intertwine around the oldest stadium in the world that Welcome to Wrexham clearly represents. Racecourse Ground, with the crumbling grandstands and the turf to be rearranged, is a container of emotions that the cameras and similar technical departments – the filming, photography and soundtrack are worthy of the Hollywood budget available – limit themselves to returning without distorting . It matters little that the finale of the 2021/2022 season ends in a dramatic way. Indeed, it does matter: will give us more seasons of Welcome to Wrexham. Will we have to wait for August 2023? We will wait. As long as it doesn’t turn into something different from what the first one was.