Scattered considerations post Empoli-Lazio (0-2)

Second place and twenty-first clean sheet: Lazio closes a high-level season in Empoli.

– In Tuscany, where Sarriana’s adventure in the Biancoceleste began, Lazio closes this championship behind Napoli leaving behind Inter and Milan with a performance perfectly in line with its path: compact, effective and beautiful to look at. The goals came from two of the best players in the league such as Romagnoli and Luis Alberto and Sarri, who was suspended, was able to enjoy his beloved cigarettes in the Castellani box. One would say he, but it can be said, everything had to go as he did;

– The rhythms are high, although there are no such urgencies from the two teams given that their respective objectives have been achieved. Lthe ball travels fast and the players, free of head, try plays and see spaces that, perhaps, in other moments they would not have dared to see because they are limited by pressure and by the goal to pursue. Lazio does not in any way allow Empoli to go beyond the half pitch for very large stretches of the match. Pressing and ball recovery are suffocating. Nonetheless, the first fraction ends zero to zero but without boredom, on the contrary;

– In the second half, Lazio accelerated and from a corner kick, literally painted by Luis Alberto, Romagnoli had to do nothing but push the ball inside mocking an excellent Vicar – who had already denied Immobile the goal twice previously. The Tuscans try to appear with more conviction from the parts of Provedel but without really worrying him since the Lazio defense is absolutely impenetrable. Whirlwind of changes and, in the final, Immobile, failing to score, decides to give joy to the Spanish ten who, without thinking about it, throws it in with a right foot that can only come out of that wonderful right foot;

– Sarri, finally free to vent his nicotine habit, has created a human, technical and tactical masterpiece by bringing a team, in terms of wages and in terms of depth of the squad, not given by anyone among the first four … let alone as second. Luis Alberto has finally become a phenomenon. Romangoli – Casale has become an almost iconic couple. Provedel was the best goalkeeper in Serie A. All this despite Immobile not at his best and a Sergej who, due to the world championship, lost a bit of enamel at the beginning of 2023;

– Zanetti and Empoli are confirmed as a winning pairing that combines results through a corporate policy based on scouting for young prospects of level – three of which are now engaged in the quarter-finals of the Under 20 World Cup with the Italian kit. Vicar above all but also Baldanzi, Parisi, Cambiaghi. An enhancement of the technical heritage that makes this club a very important asset for Serie A. To imitate and preserve.

