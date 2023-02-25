Napoli put on the “blacksmith’s glasses” invoked by Spalletti and continued straight on their way without distractions, also winning on a field historically not easy for the Azzurri.

– Napoli’s first half it looks like the usual exercise in style: two goals that say little about a superiority of the Neapolitans never questioned, so much so that only the crossbar and a timely exit from Vicario manage to contain the result;

– Zanetti rightly spoke on the eve of a match with a result that was not written a priori, but still to be played: it’s not that the game was very well prepared, however. If the decision to block the center of the field by redirecting Napoli’s maneuver to the outside could pay off, vice versa the choice to leave ample freedom to Kvaratskhelia on the placements it wasn’t exactly wise. Even in the offensive phase, his Empoli seemed like little stuff, trying to vent with rather unrealistic shots from distance;

– The expulsion of Mario Rui, the first one imposed on a Napoli player, partially messed up Spalletti’s plans: with the numerical inferiority he forced the coach from Certaldo to change the face of the team, slowing down the pace of the game and trying to manage possession of the ball without running any risks. Nonetheless, Osimhen is still the closest to changing the result again;

– Said of the usual Osimhen, now a certainty on a par with death and taxes, once again Lobotka has imposed his law on the football field: his intelligence allows him to exert unrivaled control across the pitch in both phases. You can find him everywhere, cutting every pass line of the opponents, and immediately afterwards he is starting the offensive action;

– Upon returning from the European hangover, Napoli returns to fully immerse themselves in the part of Serie A cannibal. This round starts again with Napoli acting as a hare unreachable for all the others, with a distance that can only increase, with the meters from the finish line continuing to decrease. In short, Napoli put on the blacksmith’s glasses invoked by Spalletti and went straight to the point, without giving in to any distractions.

