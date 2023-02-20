The Cinderella Brescia, the fallen sages and Amedeo Della Valle: the Final 8 offered entertainment and surprises.

– Regardless of the final with Virtus, who comes out better from the Final 8 of the Pala Alpitour is la Germani Brescia. Back from 6 consecutive defeats in the LBA, Alessandro Magro confirms himself as one of the most intriguing and promising basketball minds in Italian basketball. Having the upper hand in that way first in Milan and then in Pesaro was not predictable in any way: Germani won them in defense, not necessarily the main quality recognized to the roster built by GM Marco De Benedetto. An ecstatic second quarter against Olimpia and a very high-profile choral performance with VL represent much more than a breath of fresh air for a team that gasped and gasped due to subdued performances: the beauty of a knockout format like the Coppa Italia is right here, in subverting the prediction and restoring vigor to apathetic quintets. The return (and what a return) of Petrucelli has repositioned every piece of Brescia in his place: Of the valley pick ‘n’ roll creator with his back covered on defense, Go ahead Burns elements that provide energy from the bench press, Gabriel e Moss to guarantee leadership and experience. Then there would also be the final, where the energy pear of Kenny Gabriel, a Della Valle that saw the Madonna it’s a CJ Massinburg deadly in keeping Bologna at a distance in the gas after having come back from -18 they give the first Italian Cup in the history of the club of the president Bragaglio. Turin, Cremona, Brindisi, Pesaro: as per recent tradition, even the Frecciarossa Coppa Italia 2023 experienced an unpredictable ride;

– Cordinier, Bako, Lundberg in overalls in the front rows of the Pala Alpitour, the first fans of their teammates. Ojeleye and Abass half service to be generous, Nico Mannion employed with a dropper. This list would be enough to account for the resources available to the The power of Bologna. When the veterans are in condition, no team in Italy can offer as much experience and experience as the one from Bologna: Teodosic-Hackett-Shengelia-Belinelli they have seen both crushes and raw, and in the five days in Turin they held a clinic on what it takes to do, how to do it and when to do it to be a winning roster. None of these have the autonomy of the past but, with a revving at the beginning of the third quarter with Venice and an anthology first half with Tortona, Bologna has guaranteed access to the final act despite a non-trivial scoreboard. Opposite, however, was the team of destiny: not even a vintage Belinelli and the 3-2 zone in the second half avoided the highly anticipated victory (irony) of the seeded No. 8;

– Who will be disappointed but not worried by the result of the Coppa Italia? In receipt at Reyer Venice. The orogranata arrived at the appointment in Turin less than 10 days after the sacking of the one who had been assistant and head coach for the previous 13 years. In front of a Virtus committedon the bench a staff who will want to instill different game principles in De Raffaele, more suitable for a transition roster and switching that from execution and area. Though it’s hard to accept but need to give Neven Spahija some bonus to waste. The two losing semi-finalists, at least according to the statements of their coaches, have achieved the maximum possible: defeating teams below them, physically succumbing to quintets much fresher and in better condition than them. There Bertam Yachts Tortona he paid dearly for the opaque evenings of Macura, Daum and Harper, while Christon alone was enough to get the better of Trento. The defense of Virtus, the continuous back-to-basket mismatches and a surgical use of the weak side of Scariolo’s men did the rest. How to explain a 57-point game when your average is 86.0 (2nd offense in the league)? Simple: Pesaro she arrived crushed at the appointment with Brescia, paying for Abdur-Rakhman’s dull evening and the total cancellation of Charalampopoulos’ post by Magro’s defence;

– Who comes out with more questions from the Final 8? It is inevitable not to start fromOlympia Milan: Messina’s team pays for an indecent approach with Brescia, they even manage to put their head forward thanks to a third quarter of pure status but lose by orto muso, crushed by the defense of changes orchestrated by Magro. Difficult to save anyone, staff in primis: Hall’s injury (there is talk of a 4-month break), the only workaholic able to cover all the holes of a tragic year, is the symbol of how something born badly can grow even worse. Allow us a cross-disciplinary comparison: the Dolomites Energy Trento is the Udinese of the LBA. After years in which it was difficult to explain the heights reached except with a perfect oiling of the mechanisms, as soon as a cog changes, the whole chain pays the consequences. It is no longer the Trento of Buscaglia: Molin’s team is the decadent and melancholy version of the Trento of a few years ago, the black and white has turned grey. Defeat in the quarter on the more balanced card will not have left Varese with the cheeky smile that Masnago has returned to show on his face since the arrival of Matt Brase: the roster, also thanks to Reyes’ persistent knee problems, is objectively too short to support the weight of the pressure in the most important moments. The tactical extremism of the former Rio Grande Valley Vipers is ideal for restoring enthusiasm to a square that feeds on exaltation, to start a long-term project it is the best encouragement. A lesson to be memorized, despite the short journey of the Final 8;

– We cannot mention some singles who, for better or for worse, made headlines during the week of the Pala Alpitour. One per team: Shabazz Napier cue the first game in the Olimpia shirt, taken out of the game by the pressure on the ball from Germani’s wingers and with such a big sight in the defensive half of the pitch; Matthew Spanishwhose injury hopefully won’t be too long, the only real reason of interest to watch the otherwise usual, old Trento; Jaron Johnsoncross and delight of Openjobmetis, litmus test of partials and emotional waves of Varese; Vasilis Charalampoulossurgery in the quarter-final against Brase’s team and canceled by the Brescia defense in the semi-final, emblem of role player to Vezenkov who plays the game on a good night and deserves to sit for 40 minutes in a bad one; Derek Williscalled to carry the pace higher that Spahija seems to want to set in Venice that against Virtus was effective for the first 20′; JP Macuraunjustified absent in the Piedmontese kermesse, crazy variable that Tortona lacked to confirm Bologna’s historic difficulty in pairing with coach Ramondino’s team; John Petrucellior rather why you can be MVP of the match with only 11 points and 20% from 3 if the mere presence on the parquet changes the connotations of the defense, allowing Brescia to confirm itself as a roster with very high peaks if crossed in the evenings in which the intensity and athleticism level up (Eurocup, we’re talking about you); Marco Belinellinot confined to intending to be by now a veteran specialist with limited playing time but who has come to want to demonstrate it to coach Scariolo, to the detractors who will always underline the defensive deficiencies and to the opposing scorers who will grant him even a single centimeter on the exits from the blocks or away from the ball. Romantic MVP of the Final 8.