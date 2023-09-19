Scattered considerations post Milan-Newcastle (0-0)

Glass half empty for Milan, who only earn one point after an excellent performance against Newcastle.

– Compared to the derby, the changes at Milan are not limited only to the presence of Chukwueze and Pobega from the first minute, but also in the playing set-up. The Italian midfielder remains lower than Reijnders, almost in line with Krunic, while Loftus-Cheek acts as the top of the three-man midfield, a bit like what happened two years ago when Kessié did the same. The development of the maneuver is also different, with the two tall wingers both tending to centralize and the short ones alternating in accompanying the action with overlapping, looking more for ball possession in the first part of the opponent’s half of the field and then widening the ball again. play and go for the cross, while the midfielders are asked to only go up on second balls;

– The data that certifies the above is the comparison of ball possession in the first half, which sees Newcastle at 54%, with the number of shots on target, which instead reads 7 to 0 for Milan. A domination in fact, which completely overturns the usual point of view of the Rossoneri, who instead sin in the last metres, where the great sense of position of Pope it is enough to counteract conclusions that are always somewhat predictable, even when carried out from short distances. Added to this is the lack of verve of Leao, who seems to have gone back in time a bit to that period in which he never raised his head, getting stuck in personal play, rather than seeking dialogue with his teammates. His performance is irritating for the fans and harmful for his team, of which in the end he is one of the worst;

– At the individual level, the usual Loftus-Cheek and very well Pobega, who came close to scoring twice in an hour of play and silenced the vacuous perplexities of some of the fans with a performance of great tactical intelligence, both in the offensive and defensive phases, relaunching himself as a valuable alternative in a formation that allows him to best express his qualities compared to the one used last year. Similar story for Florenzi, who due to well-known injuries has not yet managed to leave his mark at the Rossoneri, but who proved he is there tonight when he was called to replace Calabria, who had already been booked and was at risk of being sent off. The only flaw was the excess of selfishness at the beginning of the second half, when he looked for a personal conclusion instead of serving Pobega, free in the centre, or Leao behind him;

– As for Tonali, the great “ex” of the match, acclaimed by both fans before the start of the match, we can speak of a performance without infamy and without praise. His usual generosity stands out in the incessant movement that leads him from one side of the pitch to the other without interruption, but the lack of assistance from his teammates makes his runs in vain and he is unable to make an impact. The challenge between him and Loftus-Cheek, who both came out twenty minutes from the end of the match, was this time won by the Englishmanbut this didn’t stop him from leaving the field amidst the applause and chants of both sets of fans;

– It’s not easy to comment on a scoreless score in the face of end-of-match statistics that speak of a dominant Milan, at least in terms of numbers. On the one hand there is the decidedly subpar performance of Newcastle, who took little time to decide to lower themselves and play so as not to take them, on the other the excessive frenzy of the hosts who were unable to materialize the great amount of play and opportunities created in what can be defined as the best performance of the season and one of the best of the entire calendar year. Two points lost, therefore, with the aggravating circumstance of yet another injury to Maignanwho came out early due to a flexor problem to make room for Sportiello, who nevertheless proved equal to the situation in the final, when Longstaff took his team’s first shot on goal.

