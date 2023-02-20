Ciro Immobile is back.

– A match statistically dominated by Lazio against a Salernitana still in the digestive phase of the new dictates of Paulo Sosa. Three undiscounted points for the biancocelesti, because at home to a team hungry for points and because after the European match. Yet Lazio manages to establish itself with Sarri’s principles: dribbling, verticality and a short team. The grenades, for their part, were thoroughly discouraged and unwilling to worry Provedel;

– The first forty-five minutes bring with them clean sheets and few real chances. Even if those few are of the Biancoceleste brand. Sousa spurs his players from the bench, also supported by the public, while Sarri sees a team that constantly tries to reach Sepe with the dribble. Pedro, Luis Alberto and Cataldi dictate the rhythms looking for the right hole, but Salernitana defends well by closing the possible passing lines;

– The second half, on the other hand, is decidedly light blue. Possession of the ball and net territorial dominance. The grenades fray and inviting spaces open up, so much so that Marusic takes advantage of a prairie in front of him to serve a chocolate to Immobile who can do nothing but push the ball in and return to score in Serie A. There is no Salernitan reaction and the canvas of the match continues undeterred. Immobile is hungry, he’s back in shape and sees an opportunity in an apparently harmless ball: Črnigoj and Sepe advance and earn the maximum penalty. Two to zero and the game is essentially closed. There is just enough time to see Luis Alberto miss a penalty and the subsequent rejection;

– Tiredness on the Lazio side could have been expected after playing 75 minutes in ten in the Conference. Instead, the team is concentrated net of the turnover made by Sarri. There is a sore point, however: the corner kicks. Lazio have had many and, in games like this, they can often be decisive. Despite this, Luis Alberto’s Olympic trajectories almost never bring real danger to the opposing defense. Necessary, where you want to make a change of pace, take advantage of dead balls. Sarri, however, you can really taste a Lazio of him and that sees the exit from a period of fogging;

– Paulo Sousa has been in Salerno for too little time to be able to leave an impression on his team. Especially if this comes from a year and a half of playing Nicola made, therefore, of restarting and compactness. The Lusitanian coach wants high pressure and intensity. Certainly Lazio was not the opponent on which to measure the debut. However, the operation of the former Juventus midfielder remains complex. Only time will tell if Iervolino’s choice will have been successful or not.