A Bauhaus-style Lazio wins over a naïve Spezia.

– Sarri’s team, in the Cinque Terre, demonstrates a granite compactness and is in no way hypnotized by Semplici’s team who, in the first ten to fifteen minutes, also dictates the pace of the match and comes close to scoring twice. Lazio’s technical edges do a lot of harm to the La Spezia gazes who misdigest the defeat and, in full NFL style, water – or try to – Sarri. Dribble, compactness and pure offensive technique allow the Biancocelesti to consolidate second place;

– The beginning is not the brightest for Sarri and his team, on the contrary. Semplici’s new look, on the sidelines with a dark Foucault-style dolce vita, brings the defense to four and an unbeaten home run for three rounds. Open face and ruthlessness. High pressing and phrasing. The Roman unidici doesn’t expect this attitude and suffers from it. After, as we said, fifteen minutes, the rhythm of La Spezia slows down and the tenors of the Sarri house take the chair. Above all, Luis Alberto begins to dictate the times, Cataldi verticalizes by first intention, Savic and Felipe Anderson give sides and quality in the trocar. Penalty Immobile scores his tenth personal goal and the lead. Two more goals from Lazio could have arrived in the final but Drągowski says no;

– The second half is almost entirely of the Biancoceleste brand. Again Luis Alberto who technically and tactically drags the Roman team: the remaining 10 just have to adapt and follow the Asturian intuition of the magician. So much so that a play only from the first and all the ball on the ground allows Felipe Anderson to score a splendid second goal. The rest is slow rhythms and Lazio restarts, up to Marcos Antonio’s goal which, with his double dribbling and goal, definitively closes the match;

– Sarri can only be happy with the mental and physical approach that his team has put in. He sees the team growing steadily. Constance, yes exactly that curse that afflicted Lazio for years now that, until last year, he would have barred this meeting due to mental laxity. Zaccagni the extra weapon. How collective defense moves is pure poetry. Eight more games for a now possible goal;

– Simple has had a lot of impact in Liguria. Spezia plays well, tries, takes risks. He has to achieve a difficult goal but one that seems well within his reach. The technique of his can facilitate the mission, as well as the desire that the eleven who take the field will put between now and the end of the championship. Even for the bianconeri there are eight games left and some direct matches, such as the next one, which can decide the fate of the team before June.

