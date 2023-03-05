With the classic Tuscan on the dusty dirt road, the cycling season gets into full swing.

– Ready go, la Strade Bianche parte senza Tadej Pogačar, and in itself it is already news. If we also add Wout Van Aert’s forfeit, the only real favorite for the final victory is Mathieu Van der Poel, winner of the 2021 edition. He was therefore today’s special observer, and instead he was seen very little. The Dutch rider’s only flare-up was about forty kilometers from the finish. But an isolated case remained: Van der Poel didn’t seem to have gas today. He is still making his road debut in 2023: in fact he has never been even remotely close to being the protagonist of the race. Several times framed, he can be seen puffing: form is still far away and the degrees of favorite of the day could have weighed;

– Instead, the winner of the day was hidden: Thomas Pidcock he clearly studied the feat of Tadej Pogačar, who won last year by attacking with 50 kilometers to go. After the climb to Monte Sante Marie, the British rider stretches downhill, a discipline in which he is very skilled, attacks together with Andrea Bagioli and Alberto Bettiol (who crashed shortly after and was forced to retire) and resumed his initial escape. Pidcock freed himself from Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco) and Sven Bystrom (Intermarchè) and then held on in the last two dirt sectors on Monte Pizzuto and the Tolfe: he maintained the narrow advantage, even arriving just 9 seconds ahead of the chasing group in which included Simmons, Valter, Rui Costa, Benoot and Mohoric all failing to mount a cohesive chase. This is the first victory in a classic for the rider and the first for a British athlete;

Thomas Pidcock on the finish line in Piazza del Campo in Siena

– The match seems to follow a classic script: with the initial escape of three men, including the blue Alessandro De Marchi. Then the race explodes with fifty kilometers to go, with the peloton fragmenting, all more or less in pursuit of Pidcock who only benefits from the chaotic situation behind. We were all waiting for Van der Poel or Julian Alaphilippe (unseen today). Those who had managed to stay behind up to that moment in the dirt sectors definitely exploded: that’s the beauty of this race. One moment the caravan is compact, the next minute the runners are all scattered;

– Among the Italians the palm of the best takes it all Alessandro DeMarchi, protagonist of a race beyond all expectations and beyond his possibilities: fleeing throughout the day, he was the last to succumb to Pidcock’s attack, remaining attached to him up to the antepenultimate dirt sector of about 800 meters, in the historic setting of Montaperti. The ease with which Pidcock detaches him uphill is pitiless, but it would have been a surprise otherwise. So only applause for the Jayco rider;

– Strade Bianche is always a race with a special flavour, with that atmosphere of the first classic race of the year, of a spring classic. Someone has already gone too far: it will become a more prestigious race than the Milan-San Remo, we’ll see. It would be a very unusual fact since it is a young race: the first edition dates back to 2007, when it was still called Eroica and was sponsored by Monte dei Paschi di Siena. The Tuscan landscape, between places steeped in history, the romantic and hard arrival in Piazza del Campo after literally climbing the wall of Via Santa Caterina and above all the “white roads”, the dirt roads typical of the Sienese countryside make this race merciless and moving at the same time. To be preserved at all costs.