Incredible: in Italy there can be quality even when remakes are made.

– Let’s put it this way: the 6 episodes that make up this first – and probably not the last – season of the Italian version of the French series “Ten percent” are unexpectedly pleasant and amusing beyond the most optimistic predictions. And, perhaps, these considerations serve more to explain why the expectations of the critical spectator were low than to fully describe the reasons for this positive judgment, although, obviously, one will try to discuss in the most exhaustive way possible the elements that have contributed to the formation of this positive opinion;

– In our beautiful country seriality is influenced, in many of its aspects, by brought cinematographic with which we are – joyfully and fortunately – imbued and therefore, unlike what happens in the United States, the directorial responsibility for the various stages of the same story are usually entrusted to a small number – if not, as in this case, to just one – of men in charge, thus favoring a visual, philosophical and energetic coherence which in other production systems is embodied by the figure of the show-runner;

– Luca Ribuoli, then, already the signature of feuilletons of great popular success such as “I hoped he died before” and “The mafia kills only in the summer” he manages to impress his hand as light as it is firm even in this operation in which – I feel like saying it – very one had to lose and little – very little – to gain. And instead, between the beauty of the Eternal City – as a background – always its “pork” figure, the smoothness of the well-written scenes by Lisa Nur Sultan and Federico Baccomo and the loving homage that a television production does to the whole world of audiovisual entertainment, we arrive at a result that draws many smiles, some dreams of belonging to a local star system that doesn’t really exist and the hope of soon finding this format on our screens which, I’m sure, has kept hundreds of thousands of viewers company in these first weeks of broadcasting;

– The Call My Agent actors – and in this case we refer to those who have been called upon to interpret the fictional characters, and therefore the entertainment agents, their most varied and possible assistants – constitute a perfectly harmonized ensemble. The tones of their acting – another obvious merit of the direction, among other things -, while touching various colors, always remain in the wake of immediacy, never giving in to abstruse conundrums. The simple, but not trivial, situations are based on the agility of the tongue and on the agility of the body of the various Michele Di Mauro, Sara Drago, Maurizio Lastrico and Marzia Ubaldi, as well as the equally good Sara Lazzaro, Francesco Russo, Paola Buratto and Paola Gioia Kaze Formisanowho inhabit the fantastic world of the CMA with extreme naturalness – and I invite you to “solve” the acronym by referring to the title of the series -, an imaginative agency that takes care of the professional and non-professional interests of men and women who, for various reasons, make up the backbone of the magical world of entertainment. In this tricolor version of “Call MY agent” does not clash and there are no cues and this euphony is perhaps the most welcome gift to those who, disappointed and constant observers, recognize in today’s Italian comedy – serial or not – a poor harmonization between the elements usually necessary to create one. And then “Hurray”;

– The six episodes are named after the guest stars who, from time to time, become the nerve center of the story. Real actors and real actresses, if not even an Oscar-winning director – Paolo Sorrentino – who with great talent and enormous sympathy – as well as, one assumes, consistent fees – lend their long and successful careers to the project, putting themselves on the line, making fun of the apparently more bizarre aspects of the professions they exercise and ridiculing the real risks of a profession that does not protect you from disappointments, physical adjustments, delusions of omnipotence, toxic impersonations, shitstorms ready to invade you at any moment and any other. Matilda De Angelis, Paolo Sorrentino, Stefano Accorsi, Pierfrancesco Favino and Anna Ferzetti, as well as Paola Cortellesi and Corrado Guzzanti they are excellent – really excellent – at doing what, perhaps, superficially, could be regarded as the simplest of tasks for an interpreter, namely, to play themselves. Well, in general, nothing could be more wrong: it is known that staging the fictitious version of a real self in a meta-narrative mode can cause technical short circuits that are difficult to resolve and almost miraculous, therefore, the fact appears that none of the involved has fallen into a trap as difficult as it is subtle. And even in the arc of this first season authentic pearls emerge which, between one popular exaltation and another, risk going to swell the file of scenes “larger than life” which will most likely end up straight in the file of the so-called collective memory. And if the monologue that Paolo Sorrentino dedicates to the parents of compulsory school pupils in the second episode (showing, in any case, the difference between an actor with an extraordinary man of cinema) is of absolute sympathy, truly above any other performance provided within the series is the proof of which the national woodpecker pays us homage – Pierfrancesco Favino – during the episode in which he is the protagonist. Performance among the best that we remember seeing him lend, despite the very high tenor of his entire artistic parable;

– Basically, to conclude, with “Call My agent” there is fun and enjoyment, finally happy with a successful transposition which, starting from an assumption appreciated all over the world, has been able to keep the viewing pleasure high and quality, demonstrating that the former cannot be obtained by sacrificing the latter and that the latter, whatever one may vulgarly think of it, cannot be achieved only by trampling on simplicity and usability. On the contrary. So, good fun. You are reasonably certain that you will.