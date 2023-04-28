Scattered thoughts on “Dungeons & Dragons

A film “for many, but not for all” (cit.)

– You can’t talk about the film without starting from the “basics” and therefore: what it is Dungeons & Dragons? Born as an expansion of the wargame Chainmail by Gary Gygax and first released as a board game in 1977, in collaboration with Dave Arneson, when the base set was released bearing the name that made him famous, D&D is considered by many to be the true father of paper fantasy RPGs, thanks to the enormous commercial success it had compared to similar products released up to that moment. Inspired in a not too veiled way by Tolkien’s works, in the following years he had to distance himself from them and turned into a brandwhich led to the game having five editions, with a regulation that has evolved and modernized over time to keep up with the needs of the youngest;

– Going into specifics, as in any self-respecting RPG, let’s start by talking about the main characters of the group. Edgin (Chris Pine) is as cunning and intelligent as he is careless and hapless, whose leadership skills surpass those of singing and it is appreciable the choice not to have made a bard appear as a “singer of blessings”. Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), his best friend, is a soft-hearted barbarian, while Simon “The Sorcerer” (Justice Smith) is probably the character whose evolution, in the film, most mirrors the acquisition of experience and the gain of levels. They will soon be joined by Doric (Sophia Lillis), a charming little druid tiefling with the character of a true heroine, but not as much as Xenk (Regé-Jean Page), whose paladin virtues are exaggerated to the limits of the stereotype. Their counterparts will be the human thief Forge (played by an unexpected Hugh Grant) and above all the evil Sofina (Daisy Head), a powerful red sorceress blinded by the same ambition as hers;

– As for the plot, it can be said that it runs smoothly and stands up quite well, despite an ending (which will not be revealed here) which turns out to be predictable as the minutes go by, with some details scattered here and there in a quite shameless. The setting is defined above all thanks to the choice of the most “paracule” locations possiblefrom Waterdeep to Baldur’s Gate, up to Neverwinter, which not only serve to tell everyone that we are in the so-called “Forgotten Realms”, but also to recall some of the most famous video games based on role-playing, just to be sure to squeeze the keep an eye out for as many people as possible, trawling through three generations of enthusiasts;

– Overall, therefore, “D&D: Honor Among Thieves” can be said to be a film built with fans of the role-playing game of the same name in mindwhich will be reflected in the adventures of the protagonists and, why not, have fun imagining what happens with paper and dice, or maybe turn up their noses at what doesn’t add up, with the verve of “genital penknives” that there (or rather: CI, in my case) distinguishes. Nonetheless, even those who are at their first approach to the world of Dungeons&Dragons, but are in any case tendentially well-prepared towards the fantasy genre, could find the vision pleasant, spending a couple of hours in light-heartedness and not without laughter (by the way: don’t forget the “post-credits” scenes!);

– Never as for this film are the five considerations “mandatory” and, watching it, you will understand why. So allow a small digression: following the great success of the board game, which inspired dozens of other RPGs and related transpositions, it is not the first time that we have seen the name of D&D arrive on the screens, both in the form of “live action” films ” (last in order of time the two films from the early 2000s, killed from the outset by a tight budget and non-canonical setting), and animation. If the animated series of the early 80s, suspended after three seasons, can be totally bypassed even by fans, those who were simply intrigued by the film could approach the very interesting experiment available on Amazon Prime Video: “The Legend of Vox Machina“, which for the first time sees a rich and important platform transporting a real game campaign to the screen, an evolution of the well-known “Critical Role” web-series, born on Youtube in March 2015.