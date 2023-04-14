The “Fan service” that we like, but also the awaited and deserved tribute to the most famous plumber in the world.

– Let’s start with the conclusions: “Super Mario Bros – The Movie” is an hour and a half of pure “Fan service”, but there is nothing to turn up your nose at. We’re talking about a moment that the most elderly fans of the character have been waiting for thirty years, or since Bob Hoskins was called to play the well-known plumber of Italian origins in the disastrous “live action” that will be remembered as the first, awkward, attempt to bring video game characters on the big screen. Some unlucky ones, like me, will also remember the animated series, which lasted three seasons in an attempt to accompany the release of the various titles for NES and SuperNES but, to quote the Italian acronym sung by Cristina d’Avena, “With Super Mario, it is necessary” do more!;

– It is not a film for old people, however, nor just for children. It rarely happens, in the cinema, to see entire generations of families all together experiencing all kinds of emotions in the darkness of the projection. Laughing children, teenagers who get excited seeing what they have just finished playing, millenials and boomers (not to be understood as derogatory, for once) “disguised” as parents who are moved as they make a mental collection of quotes and Easter Eggs, just in time for Easter that was. If someone wanted to throw a ‘Spike’ in my eye, with his ‘Wrecking Crew’ cap, they took perfect aim, like a blue tortoise shell you can’t hope to escape from;

– Going into the specifics of the plot, without spoilers, the method with which the writer (Matthew Fogel) and the directors (Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic) present the main characters is very respectful and manages to make sense of what sense could not make : from the world of mushrooms, dotted with pipes, to the very famous “Rainbow Road”, protagonist of the various “Super Mario Karts”. The evolution of the character of Mario, an anti-hero par excellence who grows up error after error, perfectly reflects the player’s hundreds of attempts to master the many episodes of the video game, life after life, death after death and (thrown) gamepad after gamepad. We will already know Toad in her most adventurous version of her and Peach no longer as a helpless princess to be saved (let’s leave that one “in another castle”), but as a full-blown heroine, exactly as young people have learned to love her;

– Great credit for the functioning of all this must be sought behind the production of Shigeru Miyamoto, father of Super Mario (and not only), known for his maniacal precision, but also in the choice of actors on which to build the characters, who didn’t just give their voice, but also their spirit. Jack Black is the best Bowser you could ask for (including his most singing version), Chris Pratt is the Mario you don’t expect, but like, and Anya Taylor-Joy will no longer be just the “Queen of Chess”, for Netflix lovers. As for the Italian dubbing, it certainly does its job, but it is not clear why an Italian, to play the protagonist, had to “accentuate the accent” (pass the pun) in an attempt to stereotyping himself, when Chris Pratt himself went out of his way not to sound like something out of “The Sopranos”;

– Finally, “Illumination” (with Nintendo) has scored another coup in the field of animated films. The graphic and musical sector is of the highest level and perfectly accompanies the plot of the film, immersing the viewer in the world in which he has always been used to being an active protagonist, while this time he finds himself simply rooting for Mario, Peach, Toad, Donkey Kong and all their gang. Some might not appreciate the total fidelity to video games, in an era where the “personal touch” and the twisting of characters are in fashion, but this turns out to be one of the strong points of the film: we wanted “Super Mario Bros” and we got ” Super Mario Bros.” The applause of the entire room at the end of the screening, as well as the box office records all over the world, can only confirm this.