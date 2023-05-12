Schafzahl changes to women’s professional league PHF

Theresa Schafzahl has retired from college and moved to the North American women’s ice hockey league Premier Hockey Federation (PHF). The 23-year-old from Styria signed with the Canadian club Montreal Force, which will start its second season in the fall.

“I’m really excited to take the next step in my career and play pro hockey for La Force next year,” said the forward, who has played for the University of Vermont in the NCAA collegiate league for the past four years.

GEPA/Hans Oberlander



Expectations of the Austrian are high in Montreal. “She is an exceptional player and has the potential to be Rookie of the Year next season,” said club president Kevin Raphael.

Schafzahl is the third Austrian professional player in North America. Janine Weber has been playing in the PHF and its predecessor, the NWHL, since 2015, most recently for Connecticut Whale for four seasons. Antonia Matzka, Schafzahl’s teammate in Vermont in the 2021/22 season, defended for the Buffalo Beauts last season.