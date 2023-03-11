Home Sports Schalke 04-Borussia Dortmund 2-2: video, gol e highlights
Schalke 04-Borussia Dortmund 2-2: video, gol e highlights

Schalke 04-Borussia Dortmund 2-2: video, gol e highlights

Borussia Dortmund’s winning streak in the Bundesliga ends at 8. After the knockout in the round of 16 with Chelsea, Terzic’s team equalized on the Schalke 04 field in an exciting Ruhr derby and were thus separated by 2 points from Bayern Munich at the top of the table. Borussia took the lead in the first half through Schlotterbeck, Schalke equalized at the start of the second half through Bulter. Dormund still ahead shortly after with Guerreiro, but Karaman in the final fixes the result on the final 2-2

