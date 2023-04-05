AThere are still cht games in which they have the opportunity to prevent relegation from the 1st division. The FC Schalke 04 players are currently in 17th place with 21 points – four points behind the saving 15th place, where TSG 1899 Hoffenheim is. The situation with the promoted team is serious, they know that. Above all, the athletic management.

Peter Knäbel has been in charge there for five years. After a very weak first half of the season, after which Schalke was way off bottom of the table, the Gelsenkircheners improved enormously, remained unbeaten eight times in a row and, despite the defeat last Saturday against Bayer Leverkusen (0:3), can still hope to stay up in the league. There will be a direct duel in Hoffenheim on Easter Sunday.

Ask: Mr. Knäbel, how worried were you during the winter break that Schalke would no longer have a chance in the relegation battle by March or early April?

Peter Knäbel: No, this body of thought would not have been good advice. It was clear to all of us that the special constellation with the long winter break is also an opportunity to correct decisions made in the summer. And we were sure: If we act consistently, we’ll have our chance of staying up – and now, eight games before the end of the season, we’ve got it. In this context, it was important that we collect points relatively quickly in order to reduce the gap.

Ask: You did it. Schalke is in the fight for relegation. What do you think were the reasons for the upswing in the second half of the season?

Knäbel: Of course, the changes in the coaching team were important. With Thomas Reis as head coach, we made good use of the winter break and also stabilized the team physically. There were also good new signings in winter, which were immediately super integrated. I saw the emotional inauguration of the restored floodlight mast in the Park Stadium with around 3,000 fans as a great gift. Everyone, especially the new players, immediately noticed what a special club they were playing for.

Ask: In your opinion, what distinguishes Thomas Reis?

Knäbel: Thomas quickly bonded with the club and the people here. You can tell that after many years in this region he has become a man of the Ruhr area. This includes his direct and open way of conveying messages. This species is not only popular here in the region, this species is also popular with soccer players. He quickly gave the team a footballing DNA, and he quickly managed to weld the team and the coaching staff together as one.

Ask: Would Thomas Reis remain a Schalke coach even if he were relegated?

Knäbel: That’s out of the question for me.

Ask: After Rouven Schröder retired, you took over some of his duties. But you want to fill the sports director post again. How far are you on this?

Knäbel: We are in talks that will remain internal. The selection process is ongoing and progressing step by step. When we can announce something, I can’t say yet.

Ask: Gerald Asamoah is continuing his education in this area and is very ambitious. Would you trust him to be sporting director?

Knäbel: Basically, of course, I trust him. The same applies to others in the club, such as Mathias Schober, our director Knappenschmiede, and André Hechelmann and René Grotus. The latter two played a key role in shaping the winter transfer window. Of course, with Asa we have a certain imagination, otherwise we wouldn’t be training him in this area. But that’s not an issue for this summer.

Ask: When Rouven Schröder left Schalke at the end of October for personal reasons, you said you would be surprised if he returned somewhere soon. How surprised are you that he now works at RB Leipzig?

Knäbel: I am not surprised. When I said promptly, I meant a period before the start of the second half of the season. Rouven is an outstanding expert. With his relationship with Max Eberl, it was clear to me that this was possible.

Ask: You are currently planning for the Bundesliga and the second division in parallel. How does it look?

Knäbel: First of all, we have a good base of players in both scenarios. Building on that, we could play for promotion in the second league and have a good chance of staying in the top league again – I’m absolutely convinced of that in both cases. At the same time, we’re trying to get interesting players to agree to both scenarios. The important thing is: We would never again fall as low as we fell on the descent in 2021, in Corona times. Of course, our main focus is on staying up in the Bundesliga.

Ask: How much would Schalke have to reduce their player budget in the event of relegation?

Knäbel: Compared to the Bundesliga, we would have about half the budget available – just like it was in the second division last season.

Ask: After the promotion you always emphasized that for the first two years it was all about staying up. What milestones have you set for yourself afterwards, i.e. in the medium to long term?

Knäbel: For us it will be important in the coming years to increase the squad value in the long term and sustainably. So we want to loan fewer players, sign more players and make them better. That’s the basis, because: When the players get better, the results usually get better too. In the medium term we want to move towards single-digit places in the table. And in the long term, of course, we want to bring the club back to the regions where it belongs due to its size and where it has already been.

Ask: How sure are you that even in the event of relegation, you can continue to play a decisive role in shaping development and continue?

Knäbel: Very safe, because I always have the right to fulfill my contracts.