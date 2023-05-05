Home » Schalke 04 wins at Mainz 05 thanks to Marius Bülter
Schalke 04 wins at Mainz 05 thanks to Marius Bülter

Schalke 04 wins at Mainz 05 thanks to Marius Bülter

MWith heart and passion, FC Schalke 04 won their second away win of the season at the last minute and put the competition under pressure in the relegation battle. Thanks to the dramatic 3:2 (1:0) at FSV Mainz 05 at the start of the 31st matchday, coach Thomas Reis’ team left a relegation zone with 30 points and improved to 14th place in the table at least for one night. However, rivals TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (29), VfB Stuttgart and VfL Bochum (both 28) can overtake again on Saturday.

In front of 33,305 spectators in the sold-out Mainz Arena, Marius Bülter scored in the 26th minute and in the twelfth minute of stoppage time with a penalty kick and Tom Krauß (60th) for the promoted team, who had previously only won 2-0 abroad at the beginning of March succeeded in Bochum. For Mainz, who equalized twice through Leandro Barreiro (53rd) and Aaron (70th), the second defeat in a row meant a severe setback in the fight for an international starting place.

From the start there was fire in the fast-paced game. Both teams were up to speed straight away and were looking for a way forward. Driven by around 10,000 fans, the guests had the first promising offensive actions, but initially lacked the necessary precision near the penalty area.


Schalke’s Kenan Karaman runs away from Aaron Martin.
:


Image: dpa

The home side therefore had the first chance, who appeared to have recovered well from the recent 0-3 loss in Wolfsburg and the end of their winning streak of ten games without defeat. Karim Onisiwo shot from distance after 20 minutes, but Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow fished the ball out of the corner.

