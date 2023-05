With Schalke 04, where he was a guest last season from Spartak Moscow, they did not manage to save, but the national team midfielder Alex Král could continue in the highest German football league. His spring performance aroused a solid response, the situation surrounding the 25-year-old midfielder is being probed by several Bundesliga clubs. According to the German magazine Bild, the biggest interest is Union Berlin, which secured participation in the Champions League thanks to fourth place.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook