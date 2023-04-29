Home » Schalke wins 2-1 against Werder in the Bundesliga
Dhe FC Schalke draws new hope in the fight to stay in the class after a tour de force. Thanks to the acclaimed 2-1 (0-1) win over Werder Bremen, coach Thomas Reis’ team is still in a direct relegation zone as the penultimate, but is only one point behind in contact with the relegation zone.

In front of 61,981 spectators in the sold-out Veltins-Arena, substitute goalscorers Sepp van den Berg (82nd) ​​and Dominick Drexler (90th + 2) ensured the much-needed success of Schalke on Saturday, who have more games against Mainz, FC Bayern, Frankfurt and Leipzig probably have the most difficult remaining program of all teams at risk. Marvin Ducksch (18th) provided the interim lead for Bremen.

The guests from Bremen left the Schalke stadium as losers after six wins in a row. Nevertheless, with 35 points, she was able to go into the remaining games relatively carefree.

The victory of the previous table third bottom from Stuttgart a few hours earlier had put FC Schalke under a lot of pressure. “If you compare it to the boxer: we stagger – but we haven’t fallen yet. It’s important to keep getting up,” said coach Thomas Reis before kick-off. The fact that the football teacher had to do without defensive stabilizer Moritz Jenz for a short time made the task even more difficult.

The special circumstances made the hosts visibly difficult. Not least because of this, Bremen got off to a better start. A shot by Leonardo Bittencourt (6th) was cleared by Maya Yoshida, who had returned to the team after recovering from a muscle injury. Although Schalke gradually found their way into the game and narrowly missed the Werder goal when Kenan Karaman (12′) shot, they were still the weaker team in terms of play.

