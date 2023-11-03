Scharner and St. Pölten go their separate ways

Former ÖFB team player Paul Scharner will end his role at second division team SKN St. Pölten at the end of the month. The 43-year-old from Lower Austria has been the junior manager since June 2022 and will be separating from the SKN by mutual agreement at the end of November.

“All in all, the collaboration was challenging, but very good – but I had hoped that some points in the area of ​​professionalization would be quicker and more collaborative. “It was difficult in the current situation,” said the 40-time team player, explaining his move in a club release on Friday.

